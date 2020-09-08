PUBG Mobile unban: Twitter reacts as PUBG Corporation takes over development from Tencent in India 

In a major development related to the PUBG ban, PUBG Corporation has decided to cut authorization ties with China-based Tencent Games.
This move comes in the aftermath of the Indian government's decision to ban PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps, a move which sent shockwaves through the million-strong fan base of the game. In an official statement on their website, PUBG Corporation stated that they hope this move will allow Indian players to return to the game, while being fully compliant with Indian rules and regulations.
This move will allow PUBG Corporation to oversee the proceedings of the game in India, by assuming control over all the responsibilities previously enjoyed by Shenzhen-based Tencent Games.
What is PUBG Corporation?
PUBG Corporation, formerly known as Ginno Games, is a subsidiary of South Korean video-game company, Krafton Game Union.
It is an internal project of Krafton Game Union's Bluehole Studio and is credited as being the developer of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, aka PUBG.
The company's headquarters are located in Seoul, South Korea, and it oversees the development of the game on multi-platforms which include PC, PS4, XBOX and PUBG Mobile.
This recent development bodes well for the Indian gaming community as the takeover by Korea-based PUBG Corp could now potentially lead to the PUBG ban being revoked.
Twitter reacts to PUBG Mobile unban
In the official announcement on their website, they hinted at a potential return of the game in India:
...It hopes to work hand in hand with the Indian Government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.
PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India.
With this sense of reassurance, fans were sent into a tizzy as several took to Twitter to rejoice jubilantly:
This latest development also led to a barrage of memes online, all at the expense of Akshay Kumar's FAU-G and Tencent:
While nothing is confirmed yet, one can expect monumental talks to be held between the Indian government and the makers of the game in the upcoming days.
This recent move by PUBG Corporation is sure to excite players in India, who are desperately hoping for a PUBG unban.
Published 08 Sep 2020, 14:50 IST