PUBG Mobile unban: Twitter reacts as PUBG Corporation takes over development from Tencent in India 

In a major development related to the PUBG ban, PUBG Corporation has decided to cut authorization ties with China-based Tencent Games.

This move comes in the aftermath of the Indian government's decision to ban PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps, a move which sent shockwaves through the million-strong fan base of the game. In an official statement on their website, PUBG Corporation stated that they hope this move will allow Indian players to return to the game, while being fully compliant with Indian rules and regulations.

PUBG Corporation's official statement (Image Credits: pubg.com)

This move will allow PUBG Corporation to oversee the proceedings of the game in India, by assuming control over all the responsibilities previously enjoyed by Shenzhen-based Tencent Games.

PUBG Corp licensed the PUBG IP to Tencent, a Chinese company, to develop and publish the game globally, including in India.



The game was recently banned in India for being a Chinese app. PUBG Corp would be publishing the game as a Korean entity, thus not subject to the ban. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 8, 2020

What is PUBG Corporation?

Image Credits: thesocialdigital.com

PUBG Corporation, formerly known as Ginno Games, is a subsidiary of South Korean video-game company, Krafton Game Union.

It is an internal project of Krafton Game Union's Bluehole Studio and is credited as being the developer of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, aka PUBG.

Advertisement

The company's headquarters are located in Seoul, South Korea, and it oversees the development of the game on multi-platforms which include PC, PS4, XBOX and PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Corporation Headquarters in Seoul, South Korea (Image Credits: mmoculture.com)

This recent development bodes well for the Indian gaming community as the takeover by Korea-based PUBG Corp could now potentially lead to the PUBG ban being revoked.

Twitter reacts to PUBG Mobile unban

In the official announcement on their website, they hinted at a potential return of the game in India:

...It hopes to work hand in hand with the Indian Government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India.

With this sense of reassurance, fans were sent into a tizzy as several took to Twitter to rejoice jubilantly:

Pubg Corporation

Zindabad

Rip Tencent

Welcome Pubg In India.

Without Tencent

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Being Sanskari (@beingsanskari__) September 8, 2020

Yesssss!!!!🎉🥳🥳

PUBG corporation has decided to break partnership with Tencent......#UnbanPUBGInIndia #unbanPUBG @PUBGMOBILE (thanks a lot)

.

.

.

I am very happy....🙈🙈

And you??

Reply in comments...🥳🥳💐 pic.twitter.com/8kJjPGxfcT — Ushali Gangwani (@UshaliTheGreat) September 8, 2020

PUBG Mobile back. I’m only happy because the parent company— PUBG Corp— is taking full creative control from Tencent Games. Finally! — Brian 🤝 (@thebeanclaude) September 8, 2020

This latest development also led to a barrage of memes online, all at the expense of Akshay Kumar's FAU-G and Tencent:

PUBG to Indians, after ending its association with Chinese company Tencent pic.twitter.com/iQfAA9fWca — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2020

PUBG to end it's association with Chinese company.



Meanwhile Akshay Kumar pic.twitter.com/zf0mIRnx8U — Ductar Fakir 2.0 (@Chacha_huu) September 8, 2020

PUBG to end it's association with Chinese company.



Akshay Kumar on hearing this: pic.twitter.com/gsYlA2pMFN — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation breaks association with Tencent.



Meanwhile FAUG- pic.twitter.com/tkaUL0cit0 — Raman | रमन | 🇮🇳 (@RamanSinghVK2) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation has confirmed that #PUBG is no longer authorised to Tencent in India



#Fau_G creators rn : pic.twitter.com/HXYlVcGVKz — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) September 8, 2020

After listening the news of ----

PUBG Corporation has confirmed that PUBGM is “no longer authorised to Tencent” in India. Might be a possibility of its unban.



Meanwhile FAug creators and Akshay kumar---- pic.twitter.com/KKA5w8wT83 — JusticeForRhea🎉🎉 (@real4official) September 8, 2020

Tencent after PUBG ended association with it pic.twitter.com/gZGKqd0BqA — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) September 8, 2020

#PUBG lovers after hearing that PUBG Corporation will take controls back from Tencent be like - pic.twitter.com/Xs3PZblbsF — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation might remove Tencent gaming to unban PUBG in India.



Meanwhile Indian parents -- pic.twitter.com/9zMAU2nBVz — Vanshika Wagh (@vanshikawagh_) September 8, 2020

Pubg breaks ties with china based Tencent for India operations



Pubg to India : pic.twitter.com/9Ctl8L0JPO — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 8, 2020

While nothing is confirmed yet, one can expect monumental talks to be held between the Indian government and the makers of the game in the upcoming days.

This recent move by PUBG Corporation is sure to excite players in India, who are desperately hoping for a PUBG unban.