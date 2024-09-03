PUBG update 31.2 makes major changes to maps and custom matches

PUBG has just announced its latest update with patch 31.2, and it brings some major changes to the maps, training mode, custom games, and more. It is scheduled to be released on September 4, 2024, for PC users, and September 12, 2024, for Console players.

PUBG is a battle royale title developed and published by KRAFTON Inc. Credited as one of the games that popularized the genre, PUBG has retained its acclaim in the community for almost seven years. This article will give a detailed description of the changes coming with patch 31.2, and discuss how it affects the overall gameplay experience.

PUBG patch 31.2: Major changes to maps, training mode, and custom matches

The game is gearing up for a major patch update just before the PUBG Event Calendar starts in the month of September. As mentioned earlier, PC players are expected to receive the update on September 4, 2024, while for Console players, the date is September 12, 2024.

Let us dive into the details including map changes, major improvements to training and observer modes, brand-new cosmetics, mastery medals, and a bunch of bug fixes.

Map Service

There are a bunch of changes coming to map rotations in general, for both PC and Console players. You can check out your specific requirements on their official website. Meanwhile, the highlight of this section - the Live server-ranked maps, are as follows:

Erangel - 25%

Miramar - 25%

Taego - 20%

Rondo - 20%

Deston - 10%

Map: Taego

New Hospital drop location on Taego in PUBG (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Studio - The compact and intricate ‘Studio’ has been completely reworked. It has been renamed ‘Hospital’, with fewer buildings and open surroundings, more looting areas, and an overall desolate theme. Less cover, and more loot in this area will demand better teamwork.

Shipyard - The ‘Shipyard’ on Taego has been made more accessible with the addition of a bridge. The surrounding areas have been adjusted for a more balanced gameplay experience.

Ho San Prison - The coast and surrounding area have been adjusted for better accessibility.

Song Am - More buildings have been added to promote more strategic plays.

Ho San - Trees and terrain adjusted.

Weather

Taego - The Dynamic weather feature will be available for the Overcast weather of Taego.

Deston - The Dynamic weather feature will be temporarily unavailable for Storm, Sunrise, and Clearing Storm on Deston.

Gameplay

The airplane model has been changed after seven long years and minor refinements.

Training Mode

New and improved Training mode in PUBG (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Infinite Ammo - The game now gives you the option to add ammo using the reload button. However, this will be unavailable in 1v1 mode.

Recommended Attachments - Recommended attachments will now be automatically equipped when loading weapons with the Spawn tool.

Save/Load Gear Set - You now have the ability to Save/Load your favorite gear set in Training Mode through the Spawn tool.

Sound Training - You now get feedback for hitting the wrong target.

Custom Matches

Notable changes include the introduction of the ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’ screen in Esports mode and an improved match results screen for observers. Moreover, observers are now able to see team items and markers, view items in care packages and trunks, and switch player cameras according to their liking. information regarding consumables and deployed items, as well as the UI settings for observers, have also been improved.

Survivor Pass

Patch 31.2 comes with the brand new Survivor Pass: Zero Gravity, with a slightly reduced price and a few adjusted items.

Workshop

The following item sets will be coming to the Workshop in PUBG with the new update:

New Workshop item sets in PUBG (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

2023 Winter Holidays

Heaven vs Hell

Sugar Rush Salli

Artisan Crafting

Two new costume sets will be made available. They are:

Cyber Skull set - 100 Artisan tokens

Neon Warlord set - 100 Artisan tokens

That is everything you need to know about PUBG's 31.2 update. From the looks of it, this patch is set to overhaul the gameplay in certain maps, and might even force players to try new strategies.

