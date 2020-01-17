PUBG update: Field Commander set released by Tencent

Source: PUBG Mobile Twitter Account

PUBG Mobile, post its latest Update 0.16.5, has come up with a lot of new surprises this year. From customized weapon skins to new costumes, the developers have moved the game to a whole new stage. The PUBG Mobile officials, on their Twitter account, posted this:

Take control of the battleground with the Field Commander Set, now in Premium Crates! Get yours before they are gone, you don't want to be left following other people's orders do you?

As per the post, the new Field Commander set is available in the premium crates only. The newly released picture shows a new costume with a UMP-49 in the hands of a character. The character is all geared up and covered from top to bottom. The outfit also portrays a fresh iron look that is coming out from the buildings.

PowerBang Gaming, a YouTuber and PUBG Mobile player, replied to PUBG Mobile officials, saying, "I tried. Had to tap out at $500." The PowerBang Gaming has been off from PUBG Mobile streaming for many days. On asked about its come back, the gamer replied, "streaming is going to be live very soon; stay tuned."

