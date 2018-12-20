PUBG Update: Finally PUBG Snow Map is Available for Download on PUBG Mobile

Vikendi is playable from 21 December 2018

The PUBG Mobile received a new 0.10.0 update on 18 December 2018 for both iOS and Android devices, which introduced a host of changes along with the highly-anticipated Vikendi snow map. This brand-new map will include a new vehicle, a new weapon along with altered vehicle physics for a more realistic gameplay experience. Vikendi is unveiled on 20 December 2018, and one could play in this map from 21 December 2018.

Along with the addition of the new map, Tencent Gaming also introduced Arabic language support, new snow-themed menu, cross-server matchmaking and new commands to Quick Chat. Furthermore, now, players who repeatedly exit matches right after starting the round will be banned for an unspecified amount of time.

Additionally, the patch notes also reveal that players could now report suspicious behaviour while spectating the match. One should also note that the Season 2 registration for Crew Challenge starts on 18 December 2018.

The patch notes for PUBG Mobile update 0.10.0 are outlined below:

New Content:

Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map, is coming! It will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20th of December 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later. We recommend downloading the map first.

New weather added: Snow

Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island.

Added a Snow theme to the main menu. Collect bells from all Classic mode matches and exchange them for rewards at the event centre!

Added Arabic support.

Added cross-server matchmaking. After enabling, players have a chance to be matched to players of the same tier on other servers.

Players that repeatedly exiting matches right after starting will now be banned from finding matches for a period of time.

Players may now report suspicious behaviour while spectating after dying.

Added a layout for players with large hands.

Added tags to items with quality, categories and background information.

Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island. Season 1's winning teams will appear on the Spawn Island of their respective server and modes. Season 2 registration starts at 0:00 UTC on 18 December 2018!

Players' best results in Crew Challenge will now be shown on their Crew pages and can be shared with other players.

Players now can collect all daily mission awards at once.

New commands added to Quick Chat.

Added Firearms Finish Upgrade System, where players can use materials at the Lab to upgrade certain weapon finishes to get additional kill effects, unique kill broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

Added Lucky Treasure, a feature that gives players a chance to get upgradable weapon finish Glacier - M416 when they finish daily missions.

Added Season spending rewards. Spend different amounts to get excellent rewards and steep discounts on firearm finishes.

Added a feature in the backpack to show sources of unobtained items when tapped.

Other Improvements:

Players now do not need to select a second language for matchmaking and chat.

Chat system now takes up less memory and stores more messages.

Shop's front page has been optimized to emphasise themes of each major update.

