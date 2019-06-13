×
PUBG Update v1.13.0: How to Earn 20 UC in PUBG Mobile for Free?

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
42   //    13 Jun 2019, 17:22 IST

PUBG Mobile Free AKM Skin
PUBG Mobile Free AKM Skin

With every new update, PUBG Mobile brings new features, outfits, weapon skins etc. All these things are always amazing but really expensive too. Similarly, When PUBG Mobile's latest version 0.13.0 was pushed out i.e. on 12th June, along with new Deathmatch mode, gameplay settings, many new awesome outfits and weapon skins are also introduced. These can be bought by spending UC cash in shop section. Some can buy these outfits and weapon skins while others want them for free. Resulting they find tricks to get these outfits and weapon skins for free.

In this new PUBG update 0.13.0, PUBG Mobile has introduced a new crate which costs 20 UC Cash only. Now in this crate you can get brand new Spitfire-AKM skin. But What if you don't have 20 UC Cash to open this crate. No problem I have a solution for this.


How to earn UC Cash for Free?

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new challenge in their early update, named as India Bonus Challenge. In this challenge Players need to take part in the custom matches and the Team with highest points will earn Battle Coins and UC Cash. To take part in India Bonus challenge follow the steps below:-

  • Open PUBG Mobile app.
  • Click on challenge section in the bottom bar.
  • Now you will see 2 challenges India Bonus, Crew Challenge.
  • Click on India Bonus Challenges.
  • Register for Match. The details of the match including timings, rewards etc. are also given.
  • Just take participate in the Match.
  • If you got better rank you will be awarded with UC Cash.

After earning UC Cash from India Bonus Challenge follow these steps to Get Spitfire-AKM skin.

How to get free AKM Skin?

  • Go to the shop section in PUBG Mobile.
  • Click on Categories on the Top right corner.
  • Now scroll down and click in option Treasures.
  • There you will see a crate name as Monster Crate.
  • Just open this crate which costs only 20UC Cash.
  • You UC Cash that you've earned from India Bonus Challange.

By following above mentioned steps, You can get an AKM skin absolutely for free. This offer is for limited period of time only. Hurry Up and Grab this amazing AKM Skin for free.

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG Mobile-related news, alongside other Video games news and updates.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
