PUBG News: How to Get New skin for AKM in PUBG Mobile? A Glance at the New Map for the Deathmatch mode

NEW AKM SKIN

Have you ever thought about the power of monsters combined with the mightiest weapons? After the monster skin of the UZI, PUBG Mobile now offers a new skin. The new skin is called SPITFIRE and comes for the AKM assault rifle.

Everyone knows the damage it causes, and how this monster spits 7.62 mm ammo. PUBG Mobile with "Godzilla: King Of Monsters" has brought the power of monsters to combine with guns. Get this awesome AKM skin in the "Monster Supply Box", which is found in the Treasures section the store. You can also get hold of other monstrous skins like Mothra themed Hat and flaunt it in front of your friends and in the lobby too.

GLANCE OF THE MAP FOR DEATHMATCH

After the zombie mode, PUBG Mobile came up with the whole new feature of Deathmatch mode in the new update 0.13.0. The map resembles a valley which looks quiet but soon will be the battleground of the hunters. The Deathmatch mode can be played with friends, by using custom rooms using room cards.

BONUS NEWS:

Catch the live action of PUBG Mobile Club Open - Grand finals. The heat will increase tenfolds when Delhi will witness the PMCO Regional Grand finals. To cool down the crowd, you need an expert and Abish Mathews does the job quite well.

So he will be hosting the finals tomorrow at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi. The event will be on 14th and 15th June from 1:00 PM onwards and the place will be a mixture of enthusiasm, tension and humour added in equal quantities. Delhites can witness this epic event without any extra cost, yea the entry to the event is FREE.

If you are not in Delhi, you can still witness the grand finale. In out article, Where and How to Watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Finals?, know all the channels where you can catch the action.

