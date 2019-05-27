PUBG: What is the New DeathMatch Mode in PUBG Mobile? Rules of the New Mode Explained

PUBG Mobile Deathmatch Mode

PUBG Mobile developed by Tencent is rolling out new updates very quickly to compete with other games in mobile gaming market. Recently PUBG Mobile has released its beta version 0.13.0 officially. A lot of new exciting features is coming in this new PUBG update.

A new mode has been added in the EvoGround Section named "TOM: Warehouse". This mode is also famously known as Deathmatch. According to deathmatch system in other FPS game, PUBG Mobile has some what similar rules to play this mode.

A player will be respawned to the map after he/she gets killed by the enemy. Players can choose their weapon before the match starts and can change their weapon after every respawn. In PUBG Mobile deathmatch mode, player can even use attachments with weapons to control the recoil even more easily.

PUBG Mobile Deathmatch Mode

Rules of Deathmatch mode:-

Two teams will fight against with each other. Maximum 4 players can play in a Team. The duration of match is 10 minutes. The team which kills 40 enemies first will be declared as winner. If the time runs out, the team with more kills will be declared as winner. Only Assault Rifle, Shotguns and snipers are available to choose as weapon. If you die, the previous weapon will be given to you by default. Rare weapon will randomly spawn on map like M249, AWM Grenades, Molotoves and Flashbang are also available to use. The winner team will see the word "Victory" instead of Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. On the other side the looser team will see the word "Defeat".

Gameplay Experience of this mode:-

So I've played two or three matches of this mode. It is very fun to play this mode as the player does not need to wait for fight like in casual. This is very similar to war mode of PUBG Mobile itself and multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Mobile. But If I want to gets something change in this mode, then it will be the obstacles in map. There are a lot of boxes and a main building in the map which became a major reason for difficulty in to spot the enemies. The TPP mode is only available for deathmatch in beta testing till now. But developers has also announced that this mode will be also available for FPP lovers.

