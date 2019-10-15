PUBG Mobile: Maintenance on October 15, 2019, for version 0.15.0 update

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 15 Oct 2019, 11:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is all set to roll out the much-awaited version 0.15.0 update on October 16, 2019. An in-game pop up in PUBG Mobile announced a maintenance break for the forthcoming update on October 14, 2019. The notification announced that the maintenance is going to begin on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 , as the most awaited PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will be rolling out the following day.PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile's official Twitter handle on October 14, 2019, read:

PUBG MOBILE will be taken offline from 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC) on 15 OCT 2019 for maintenance. Please make sure your device has enough storage space for this update: 1.76 GB for Android and 1.98 GB for iOS. The new version will be available starting 16 OCT 2019. pic.twitter.com/rNjI5bX51k — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 14, 2019

Here's a glimpse of the important details:

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update Maintenance Period

Starting Time: 00:00:00 UTC (5:30 am IST) on 15 OCT 2019

End Time: 07:00:00 UTC ( 12:30 pm IST)on 15 OCT 2019

Size of Update for Android: 1.76 GB

Size of Update for iOS: 1.98 GB

Read in detail: PUBG Mobile: What to expect from the 0.15.0 update

PUBG Mobile's Maintenance Notice

Advertisement

The maintenance will last for 7 hours, and during this time, no one can play or access the game's servers. PUBG Mobile has been teasing the contents of the fortncoming update on its social media for a while now and the the pop-up announcement clarified most of what is about to roll out on October 16, 2019. New weapons including the famous Dessert Eagle or Deagle, MP5K, crate animations, Frag Grenade and Molotov Cocktail animations, bursting of fuel cannisters, a new TDM map, FPP training mode, and a new EvoGround gaming mode, the Payload Mode are about to go live with the arrival of the version 015.0 patch update. The Payload Mode in particular has been much-awaited for, in particular, beacuse of the exciting new weapons, respawn towers, new vehicles amongst many other new features in the mode that are to be introduced into the game for the first time.

PUBG Mobile's most-awaited Payload Mode

Share the piece with your friends and Keep an eye on Sportskeeda to get the latest news about PUBG Mobile.