Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma update patch notes: Devil May Cry 5 collab, 4th Anniversary and more

The Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma has finally brought in the long-awaited collaboration event with Devil May Cry 5. The Sons of Sparda are available for recruitment for a limited-time, and you can obtain Dante for completely free by playing the game during the patch. The Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma update also brought in the 4th Anniversary of the game.This article will cover the Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma patch notes.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma patch notesPunishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: NEW MEMBER | WEAPON | NETHERWORLD ARM | COATINGNew CharactersDanteInfo: S-Rank Fire Attacker, Ignition Effect100% rate up in [Dante Target] and [Fate Dante Target] research during 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC).VergilInfo: S-Rank Physical Attacker, Ultima Slash Effect100% rate up in [Vergil Target] and [Fate Vergil Target] research during 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC).Collab Character R&amp;D Pool Rules[Dante Target], [Fate Dante Target], [Vergil Target], and [Fate Vergil Target] R&amp;D pools will operate under new rules as detailed below:R&amp;D CostSingle Pull Cost: 175 [DMC Character R&amp;D Ticket] (1:1 exchangeable with Black Cards).Bonus RuleUpon obtaining Dante and Vergil for the first two times respectively, you can claim a duplicate of the character pulled in the research page.Gurantee GaugeThe above banners are independent; the guarantee gauge will not be carried over to future banners. Please plan your research accordingly.New 6★ WeaponsDevil Sword DanteInfo: Dante Exclusive 6★ Devil Sword80% rate up in [Collab Weapon Target] research during 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC).Research requires [DMC Weapon R&amp;D Ticket].YamatoInfo: Vergil Exclusive 6★ Yamato80% rate up in [Collab Weapon Target] research during 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC).Research requires [DMC Weapon R&amp;D Ticket].New S-Rank Netherworld ArmsCavaliereInfo: Dante Exclusive S-Rank Netherworld Arm100% rate up in [Netherworld Arm Target] research during 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC).Research requires [Netherworld Arm R&amp;D Ticket].Mirage BladesInfo: Vergil Exclusive S-Rank Netherworld Arm100% rate up in [Netherworld Arm Target] research during 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC).Research requires [Netherworld Arm R&amp;D Ticket].Special Note: After expiration, [DMC Character R&amp;D Ticket], [DMC Weapon R&amp;D Ticket] and [Netherworld Arm R&amp;D Ticket] will be converted at a [1:1] ratio into [Event Construct R&amp;D Ticket], [Target Weapon R&amp;D Ticket], and [CUB R&amp;D Ticket] accordingly.New Character CoatingsRitual of SoulsIshmael: Parhelion Exclusive SFX CoatingDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 01:59 (UTC)Price: 168 RC (30% off)Sandy SpectrumAlisa: Echo Exclusive SFX CoatingDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 01:59 (UTC)Acquisition: Complete challenges of [Trial of Simulacrums] game mode to obtain the coating for free.New Weapon CoatingsMistbound MystiqueKeystaff Weapon CoatingDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/19 01:59 (UTC)Price: 28 RCSummer Rain-BowBow Weapon CoatingDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/19 01:59 (UTC)Acquisition: Complete challenges of [Trial of Simulacrums] game mode to obtain the coating for free.WrathvanquishDual-Bladed Lance Weapon CoatingDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/19 1:59 (UTC)Acquisition: Purchase [Top-secret Intel] in [Tactical Assessment Manual] to unlock coating access. Achieve rating level 40 to claim the coating.Fleeting Memories Coating Research RerunDuration: 2025/8/13 08:00 - 2025/9/19 01: 59 (UTC)In this coating research rerun event, you can choose and reopen the coating research for one of the four featured coatings listed below. You have only one chance to select the research of your choice.Tainted Moonrise - Luna: Oblivion Exclusive SFX CoatingGrandiose Glamor - Vera: Garnet Exclusive SFX CoatingNeon Dynamite☆ - Karenina: Scire Exclusive SFX CoatingDreamcatcher - Liv: Empyrea Exclusive SFX CoatingEvent RulesAll rewards are limited in number and can only be obtained once.You have a chance to obtain the selected coating starting from the 5th pull.Upon conducting the 8th pull, the bonus portrait of the coating will be granted.The selected coating is guaranteed in 10 pulls.Each pull requires R&amp;D tokens, with increasing costs: 50/100/250/400/600/800/1200/1700/2200/2700.Both Black Cards and Rainbow Cards can be exchanged for R&amp;D tokens while the latter at a discounted rate; and unused tokens will be converted to Black Cards (1:1) after the eventPunishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: NEW STORY Collab Event Story: Lamento Di PhantasmaDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18 1:59 (UTC)Requirement: Commandant Lv.≥ 40Strange events have begun to stir in conservation areas. Hetero-Creatures roam around far too often. Residents vanish without a trace. And among the silence emerge two figures, shrouded in mystery, claiming to be strangers to this world. It all feels disjointed, but something unseen threads these incidents together. To uncover the truth, Gray Raven is deployed into the unknown. Yet what awaits them may not be mere answers, but echoes of something far greater. Who are these intruders that walk like men but speak as if from beyond the veil? What secret pulses beneath the earth? And when all is revealed, will the world still be the same?Completing the story grants a free duplicate of Dante.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: NEW EVENTSPunishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: Devils Never DieDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18, 1:59 (UTC)Requirement: Clear Normal Story 1-8The trial event will be available to help familiarize you with the new characters. Learn the basic maneuvers and mechanics of Vergil and Dante in the tutorial stages and fight through the challenge stages to deepen your mastery of their skills.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: Simulation ShopDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/19, 1:59 (UTC)Requirement: Commandant Lv.≥40Use the event tokens [Simulation Score] to redeem rewards at the Simulation Shop. Limited rewards from this version will be added to the shop according to the schedule above.Limited item: Poetry Collection (Vergil's favorite gift), Pizza Combo (Dante's favorite gift), [Plastic Saga] decor set, and 5★ Memory set [Cerberus: Rave Party].Other materials include partial 6★ Memory sets, basic training and enhancing materials, CUB training materials, and 6★ Memory Shards.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: The Divine FinalityDuration: 2025/8/7, 7:00 - 2025/9/18, 1:59 (UTC)Requirement: Commandant Lv.≥40Face the latest Boss [Mirrored Vergil] in the challenge event. The Boss will become more powerful and gain access to additional skills throughout the six stages of progressively increasing difficulty.Complete event tasks to obtain various rewards including the limited collectible [Mirrored Vergil Data Sample].Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: Trial of SimulacrumsDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/18, 1:59 (UTC)Requirement: Commandant Lv.≥40This battle game mode returns with the brand new Boss [Mirrored Vergil] from the Collab Event. Your damage output in this mode will only scale with your real-time style rank! Select a provided character and face [Mirrored Vergil] and 2 other bosses with 3 ranks of progressive difficulties.Complete event tasks to obtain various rewards including SFX Character Coating [Sandy Spectrum] (Exclusive to Alisa: Echo), Bow Weapon Coating [Summer Rain-Bow], Nameplates [Vergil - Sin Devil], [Dante - Sin Devil], and [Geiravor - Ashed Demise].Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: Bytebite InvasionDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/8/31, 6:59 (UTC)Requirement: Commandant Lv.≥40Survive 12 stages by controlling designated character to dodge enemies and collect [Byte Crystal].Complete event tasks to obtain various rewards including [DMC Character R&amp;D Ticket], Chat Stamp [Idiot Burger], and the decor set [Arcade Treasures].Limit BreakDuration: 2025/8/20, 7:00 - 2025/9/14, 6:59 (UTC)Requirement: Commandant Lv.≥52Deploy characters to unlock 6 normal and 5 hard stages progressively.Modify enemy affixes to calibrate difficulty according to the environment of each stage.Complete event tasks to obtain various rewards including [DMC Character R&amp;D Ticket] and Chat Stamp [Probing].Heartwarming MomentDuration: 2025/8/29, 7:00 - 2025/9/8, 6:59 (UTC)Give the special item [Heartfelt Letter] to assistants you like, and receive mail including rewards from them.13 [Heartfelt Letter] will be sent to your mailbox when the event starts and only 1 gift can be sent at a time.Assistants will not send new mail if gifted repeatedly and are still giftable when the highest affection level is reached.Complete event tasks to obtain various rewards including the collectible [Heartwarming Moment].Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: 4TH ANNIVERSARY EVENTSPunishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: Black Card Exchange Bonus ResetAfter the version update on August 6, the double bonus of first exchanging Black Cards with Rainbow Cards will be reset. Make sure to consume the previous bonuses before the update to achieve optimal cost performance!Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: 3-day Anniversary Sign-in EventDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/8/25 06:59 (UTC)Sign in for 3 days during the event to obtain [Event Construct R&amp;D Ticket] *2500, lobby scene [Homeland] *1, and collectible [Honor Medal IV] *1.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: Anniversary Special Memory SetDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/19, 01:59 (UTC)The anniversary special 5★ Memory set [Cerberus: Rave Party] will be available for exchange at the Simulation Shop during the event.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: 4th Anniversary Special ResearchDuration: 2025/8/6 (after maintenance) - 2025/9/3, 07:59 (UTC)S-Rank Omniframes until Lilith: Daemonissa (included) will be available in the Anniversary Special Research! Select one Omniframe and get a 100% rate up during the event period!Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma: UPDATE1. New &amp; OptimizationsAdded Omnia Zone to [Clash Reflection] game mode and moved Eclipsed Zone to Overflow Set.Added a tutorial sequence for the &quot;Collapse Tile&quot; mechanics of [Awakening Tundra].Added a shortcut button to advance directly from [Floating Record] ER‑11 to ER‑12 upon completion.Improved the display logic for quick-purchase limits.2. War Zone &amp; Phantom Pain Cage OptimizationAdded new area [Molten Chasm] in [War Zone].Added two new global support effects [Rapid Unsheathe] and [Purgatorial Fire] in the [Molten Chasm] section of [Entropic Distortion].Added new affixes [Skyfire Cataclysm I] and [Calming Destruction III] to [Intensive Battle] of [Phantom Pain Cage] game mode.Added a new boss &quot;Falling Star: Powered&quot; with the affix [Fragile Carapace] to [the Ultimate Zone] of [Phantom Pain Cage] game mode. Moved boss &quot;Shark-speare [Dark]&quot; to Outlier Point.3. Character OptimizationsOptimized the Signature move animation for [Nanami: Startrail]'s coating [Starward Dragon].Fixed the bug where [Nanami: Startrail] would gain an incorrect number of orbs upon deployment if her entry animation wasn't selected, and failed to receive bonus Signature Energy when first triggering her Core Passive [Blazing Rift].Fixed the issue where [Luna: Oblivion] fails to gain Signature Energy when casting [Lunar Downfall] after clearing signal orbs.Fixed a missing sound effect when [Jetavie: Daybreak] triggers a Perfect Dodge while releasing a charged orb skill.Fixed the issue where the CUB [Punchy] could become unresponsive after gaining charge during its active skill animation.That's everything from the Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma update.