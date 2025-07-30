Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab livestream summary: Characters, redemption codes, and more

The Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab livestream highlighted what the upcoming update will contain. The Sparda siblings are ready to cut their way through the post-apocalyptic world of PGR, as the limited-time collaboration between Kuro's ARPG and Capcom's hack-and-slash series is set to go live on August 6, 2025.

Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab livestream overview

New characters

New characters (Image via Kuro Games)

The Sparda siblings join the fray, as both Dante and Vergil will become playable with the collaboration event. The red-clad devil hunter will become the game's dedicated Ignition attacker, while his brother, the mysterious man in search of power, will become an Ultima Slash-based DPS character.

New weapons and cubs

Both Dante and Vergil will get their signature weapons from DMC 5, Devil Sword Dante and Yamato, added in as two new limited-time 6-star weapons. Besides that, both will also receive new cubs. Cavalliere will be Dante's exclusive cub, while Vergil will receive Mirage Edge.

Banners

Both Dante and Vergil will receive their banners during the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab event, alongside exclusive limited-time banners for their weapons and cubs. These banners will be heavily discounted, as you can obtain the Sparda siblings at only 10k Black Cards each.

Dante will also be given away for free as part of the event. Keep in mind that the Sparda siblings are limited-time characters and won't be available after the upcoming patch ends, similar to the NieR Automata collab.

New events

The upcoming update will feature a special limited-time event (Image via Kuro Games)

The upcoming update will feature a special limited-time event, Lamento Di Phantasma, whose gameplay will be extremely similar to the classic DMC levels. Based on your combat performance, you can also achieve Smoking-Sexy Style in the rating meter.

The event exclusive boss is Mirrored Vergil, and similar to previous updates, there will be varying levels of difficulty.

Besides the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 exclusive event, you will also get to experience the following:

Trial of Simulacrums

New coatings

New Coatings has been announced (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games announced the following coating during the livestream:

Sandy Spectrum - Alissa: Echo. This coating can be obtained for free.

Although it is unknown currently for the Global servers, this update will likely also have a coating for Ishmael: Parhelion, which was the case for the eastern servers of the game.

Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5: Redemption codes

The following codes were announced during the PGR x DMC 5 livestream

dmc50g: 150x Black Cards, 2x Serums

The code lasts for a limited time, so make sure to redeem it as soon as you can.

Punishing Gray Raven 4th Anniversary rewards

Kuro Games is set to celebrate the 4th Anniversary of Punishing Gray Raven with the upcoming update. As a thank-you gift, the developers have prepared the following rewards that you can claim by logging in during the update:

2500 Event Construct R&D Tickets (Orange Card)

4th Anniversary Main Screen

Character Choice banner (100% Rate-up)

Reset on shop bonuses

The Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab will release on August 6, 2025.

