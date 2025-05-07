Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 Collab Announced

Kuro Games has announced the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 Collab for the Global server of the game. This collaboration event between the two hack-and-slash action titles was announced for the Chinese server of the game for a while, and now Kuro Games has confirmed that it to be coming to the official Global server as well.

The Sons of Sparda, Dante and Vergil, are set to become playable characters in Punishing Gray Raven with this collaboration event, and both are set to receive their iconic weapons from DMC5.

Kuro Games announces Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab event

Kuro Games is partnering up with Capcom to bring one of the most unique collaborations in PGR's history. Previously, the developers did two collab events with NiER Automata and Black Rock Shooter, both of which got their unique stories and limited-time characters.

Now, Kuro Games is all set to bring the Sons of Sparda into the game with the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration event. From the previously aired Chinese livestream regarding the event, it was already known that Dante and Vergil would become playable, with the former being given away for free as part of the collaboration.

Vergil can, however, be obtained by spending your cards (Gacha currency) on the limited-time R&D events (Banners). It is also likely that both brothers will receive their signature weapons (Devil Sword Dante for Dante, Yamato for Vergil) as part of the special 6-star weapon R&D events.

The Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 Collab event will likely come to the global version in a few updates, most likely with the patch where the new S-Rank frame of Vera will be introduced as well. Official dates are currently unknown, but more details will be disclosed by Kuro Games in the coming days.

It is also worth noting that besides the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 Collab event, Kuro Games has also introduced the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk 2077 for its open-world title.

