PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, country, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most successful games on the mobile platform. In a span of three years, the battle royale sensation has amassed a massive player base worldwide. This has, in turn, led to the rise of digital content related to the game on multiple online platforms.

Hari Raman, aka PVS Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. The Indian boasts a subscriber count of over 1.3 million on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we take a look at his stats, ID number, K/D ratio, and more.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming's lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played 9159 games and has emerged victorious in 2100 games, translating to a win rate of 22.92%. He has 24975 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

He has also played 926 duo games and has secured 156 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.84%. He has bagged 2050 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

PVS Gaming has played 930 solo matches and has 99 Booyahs, making his win rate 10.64%. With 2855 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming's ranked stats

PVS Gaming has played 500 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 71 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.2%. He has secured 1304 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.04.

He has also played 2 duo matches and has 3 kills to his name in the mode.

PVS Gaming's YouTube channel

The first video on PVS Gaming’s YouTube channel was posted in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 612 videos on his channel.

As mentioned earlier, he has over 1.3 million subscribers and boasts over 121 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

PVS Gaming's social media accounts

Here are the links for PVS Gaming's Facebook and Instagram accounts:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

