PVS Gaming vs Slumber Queen: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Battle royale games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have become immensely popular on the mobile platform, paving the way for many gamers to pursue online content creation as a viable career path.

PVS Gaming and Slumber Queen are two well-known Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played a total of 8970 squad matches and has won 2064 of them, which translates to a win rate of 23.01%. With 24438 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.54.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 922 games and has 156 victories, making his win rate 16.91%. He has registered 2037 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.66 in this mode.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 910 matches and has secured 99 victories at a win rate of 10.87%. He also has 2812 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, PVS Gamer has played 315 squad games and has won 37, translating to a win rate of 11.74%. He also has 769 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has taken part in a total of 10674 squad matches and has won 3395 of them, making her win rate 31.80%. She has bagged 18337 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.52.

When it comes to the duo matches, she has a winning tally of 251 from 1515 games and has a win rate of 16.56%. She has over 2200 frags in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.74.

Slumber Queen has also played 1114 solo games and has won 63 of them, translating to a win rate of 5.65%. She has 2142 kills to her name at a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Slumber Queen has played 204 squad games and has racked up 44 victories at a win rate of 21.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, she has over 500 kills to her name.

The popular YouTuber also has 2 Booyahs in 15 duo matches and has a win rate of 13.33%. She has also registered over 50 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 4.

Slumber Queen is yet to secure a win in the ranked solo matches but has 40 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.54.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both PVS Gaming and Slumber Queen have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we look at the lifetime stats, PVS Gaming has the edge in both the solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, Slumber Queen has a higher win rate while PVS Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

When we look at the ranked stats, Slumber Queen has relatively better stats in the squad mode. However, we cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as PVS Gaming is yet to play a game in these modes.

