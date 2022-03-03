Qiqi’s birthday in Genshin Impact: Gifts, mail, and more

Qiqi's birthday is March 3, 2022, meaning that Genshin Impact players will get some small but free rewards just by virtue of logging in that day. By doing so, Travelers will receive ten Wheats and one No Tomorrow dish. Like with other birthday mail, there is also plenty of flavor text that might entertain fans of this character.

Her birthday last year bestowed players with ten Whopperflower Nectar and one No Tomorrow dish, along with an entirely different text. It's not a major event by any means, but free items for logging in can be valuable to some players.

Qiqi's birthday in Genshin Impact: Basic details

Her birthday mail (Image via miHoYo)

This image details what her March 3, 2022 birthday mail looks like in Genshin Impact. It contains the Wheats and one No Tomorrow, along with a text stating how she simply wants to feed the finches alongside the player. No Tomorrow is her signature recipe, and it has the following effect:

"Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s."

Normally, the player would have to be Adventure Rank 40+ to get the related recipe (Come and Get It) from Chef Mao for 5,000 Mora.

Birthday information

Her 2021 Birthday artwork (Image via miHoYo)

Although Qiqi is a 5-star character, players aren't required to own her in order to receive this birthday mail in Genshin Impact. The only requirement to obtain this birthday mail is to log in at any time between 0:00 and 23:59 on the player's server on March 3, 2022.

Travelers will not be able to obtain Qiqi's birthday mail on any other day. It is worth noting that not every player will receive these rewards at the same time; players on Asian servers will receive them before European players, who in turn get theirs before Americans.

Fitting for Qiqi's character, her mail text has been brief for both years.

Other upcoming Genshin Impact birthdays

She's not the only character to have a birthday this month (Image via miHoYo)

Qiqi's birthday is on March 3, 2022, yet three other characters will also have a birthday in March; those three characters are:

March 10: Shenhe

Shenhe March 14: Jean

Jean March 21: Noelle

It's worth noting that this will be Shenhe's first birthday in Genshin Impact, while it will be Jean and Noelle's second birthdays since their playable debuts. It isn't currently known what will be given out on those three days.

