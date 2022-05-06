Queen Charge Miners Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer game in which players attack bases using various army compositions and attack strategies. Queen Walk is the best way to use attack strategies in Clash of Clans as it helps take down a corner of the enemy base containing high-damage defenses like Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery and more.

Queen Walk can be used with other popular attack strategies like GoWipe, DragLoon and BoWiBa. Still, one of the best Queen Walk attack strategies for Town Hall 12 bases is "Queen Walk Miners," where a large army of Miners is used alongside the Archer Queen and Healers. In this article, we will discuss the Queen Walk Miners attack strategy and a step-by-step guide to use it in multiplayer and clan war battles.

Queen Walk Miners Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Watch @CarbonFinGaming plan and execute his 12v12 Miner (Miner event starting tomorrow!) and 11v11 Electrone attacks How's your Clan doing in this #ClanWarLeagues season so far?Watch @CarbonFinGaming plan and execute his 12v12 Miner (Miner event starting tomorrow!) and 11v11 Electrone attacks youtu.be/uwMJps9DVEc How's your Clan doing in this #ClanWarLeagues season so far? Watch @CarbonFinGaming plan and execute his 12v12 Miner (Miner event starting tomorrow!) and 11v11 Electrone attacks youtu.be/uwMJps9DVEc

Town Hall 12 is the third highest town hall in the game, where players get access to Giga Tesla, one of the most dangerous defenses in Clash of Clans. So, players must create a good attacking strategy to ensure that the base can easily be cleared and so that they can win 3 stars for their clan.

Queen Walk Miners attack strategy is a ground attacking strategy, where the Archer Queen is constantly healed using Healers to create a funnel from one corner of the base. The attack helps players take down a corner and nearby defenses without using many troops.

In Queen Walk Miners, as the name suggests, players use the Mass Miner once the enemy's clan castle troops are cleared using Archer Queen and Poison Spell. The miner's special ability to go underground protects it from massive damage, allowing them to take down multiple enemy defenses with ease.

The army composition of Town Hall 12 Queen Walk Miners attack strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

4 Balloons

2 Wizards

27 Miners

2 Wall Breakers

4 Archers

2 Minions

1 Healing Spell

3 Rage Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Miners and Healing Spell (Clan Castle)

How to use the Queen Walk Miners attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Queen Walk Miners is a good attack to use in both multiplayer and clan war attacks since it can help a player get 3 stars easily. The following is the step-by-step guide to use Queen Walk Miners attack in the game:

Drop Archer Queen and Healers at a corner to clear outer buildings, then use Balloons to help the Archer Queen clear some defenses near the wall. Once the Archer Queen clears the enemy's clan castle troops with the help of Poison, deploy Miners in three different lanes. Deploy the Barbarian King and Grand Warden along with Miners to destroy the core of the base. Use Spells according to the attack requirements, and deploy Archers and Minions to clear outside structures.

Queen Walk Miners is one of the best Town Hall 12 ground attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, which does require lot of practice. Players must use it in multiplayer battles before being used in clan war attacks.

Edited by Atul S