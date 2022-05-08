Queen Walk is no doubt the best strategy in Clash of Clans to clear defenses near the walls, since Archer Queen can do a lot of damage when combined with Healers. It can be done with any other attacking strategy like GoWipe, DragLoon and GoHo. But the best air attack strategy with Queen Walk is without a doubt "Electro DragLoon."

Electro DragLoon is an air attack strategy in which players use an army composition that includes Electro Dragons and Balloons. It is a perfect Town Hall 11 or higher attacking strategy to get three stars easily in multiplayer and clan war battles.

In this article, we will discuss the Electro DragLoon attack strategy as well as a step-by-step guide to use it in Clash of Clans.

Electro DragLoon Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

It is a highly offensive attacking strategy to clear Town Hall 11 or higher bases in clan war and multiplayer attacks. Players can use it in multiplayer battles to climb the trophy leaderboard and reach the Legends League.

Electro Dragon's chain damage ability helps it take down multiple defenses at once. This ability is highly effective against powerful defenses like Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, and more. When used with Balloons, the attack becomes even more lethal and difficult to counter.

Queen Walk is an Archer Queen and Healer attack strategy that can be combined with any other attacking tactic to take down defenses and buildings at one corner of the base.

Queen Walk Electro DragLoon is a powerful attack strategy where Queen Walk makes a funnel, allowing Electro Dragons and Balloons to destroy the core of the base.

The army composition of the Town Hall 11 Electro DragLoon attack strategy is as follows:

4 Healers

6 Electro Dragons

4 Balloons

4 Rage Spells

1 Poison Spell

2 Freeze Spells

Electro Dragon, Balloon and Rage Spell (clan castle)

How to use the Queen Walk Electro DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

According to the enemy's base, players can adjust the army composition and attack tactics. It is preferable to practice the attack tactic in multiplayer fights before applying it in war engagements. The steps to using the Queen Walk Electro DragLoon assault strategy in the game are as follows:

Use Queen Walk to clear a corner of the base where there are powerful defenses and outside structures.

Deploy Electro Dragons and Balloons to destroy the core of the base.

Players may use Minions and Archers to take down outside buildings.

Finally, Queen Walk Electro DragLoon is a powerful attack strategy in Clash of Clans, which can be used in both multiplayer and clan war battles. Players may switch to Rage Spells with Lightning Spells to take down one Air Defense.

