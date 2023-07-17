Quordle today July 17 answers & hints (Quordle #539)

Quordle #539 for today, July 17, are here, and they are an interesting combination of words. It consists of two nouns and two adjectives, and interestingly four share a letter. Amongst the two nouns, one is for a specific disease and the other has multiple meanings. The two adjectives mean to have life and to have the ability. With that being said, let's take a look at today's Qurodle.
Quordle July 17 answers
The Quordle (#539) answers for July 17 are LUPUS, ALIVE, SALLY, and ABLED.
Lupus is a noun for a specific disease. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Lupus is:
Any of various diseases or conditions marked by inflammation of the skin, especially lupus vulgaris or lupus erythematosus.
Alive is an adjective meaning something that has a life. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Alive is:
Of a person, animal, or plant lliving, not dead.
Sally is a noun used for multiple meanings including an abbreviation of The Salvation Army. According to Google Dictionary, one of the meanings of Sally is:
A witty or lively remark, especially one made as an attack or as a diversion in an argument; a retort.
Abled is an adjective indicating having a full range of abilities. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Abled is:
Having a full range of physical or mental abilities; not disabled.
Quordle hints for today, July 17
The Quordle #539 hints for today, July 17, are as follows:
- #539 starts with the letters L, A, S, and A
- #539 ends with the letters S, E, Y, and D
- #539 contains the letters U, V, L, and B
How to play Quordle
To play Quordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game.
- Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess the words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of each grid indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The game's objective is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
