Quordle today July 17 answers & hints (Quordle #539)

Quordle #539 for today, July 17, are here, and they are an interesting combination of words. It consists of two nouns and two adjectives, and interestingly four share a letter. Amongst the two nouns, one is for a specific disease and the other has multiple meanings. The two adjectives mean to have life and to have the ability. With that being said, let's take a look at today's Qurodle.

Quordle July 17 answers

The Quordle (#539) answers for July 17 are LUPUS, ALIVE, SALLY, and ABLED.

Lupus is a noun for a specific disease. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Lupus is:

Any of various diseases or conditions marked by inflammation of the skin, especially lupus vulgaris or lupus erythematosus.

Alive is an adjective meaning something that has a life. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Alive is:

Of a person, animal, or plant lliving, not dead.

Sally is a noun used for multiple meanings including an abbreviation of The Salvation Army. According to Google Dictionary, one of the meanings of Sally is:

A witty or lively remark, especially one made as an attack or as a diversion in an argument; a retort.

Abled is an adjective indicating having a full range of abilities. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Abled is:

Having a full range of physical or mental abilities; not disabled.

Quordle hints for today, July 17

The Quordle #539 hints for today, July 17, are as follows:

#539 starts with the letters L, A, S, and A

and #539 ends with the letters S, E, Y, and D

and #539 contains the letters U, V, L, and B

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess the words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of each grid indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.