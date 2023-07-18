Quordle today July 18 answers & hints (Quordle #540)

Quordle #540 for today, July 18, is here, and it is an interesting combination of nouns, verbs, and adjectives. The first word of the bunch is about a first appearance, while the second one is about collecting items in a large quantity. Rounding off the quadrupled are two adjectives, one describing a lack of common sense while the other indicating the object's position.

Quordle July 18 answers

The Quordle (#540) answers for July 17 are DEBUT, HOARD, SILLY, and UPPER.

Debut can be used as both a noun and a verb, depending on the context, and it means to make a first appearance. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of debut is as follows

A person's first appearance or performance in a particular capacity or role.

Hoard can be used as both a noun and a verb, depending on the context, and it means to collect or accumulate a large amount of something, typically that may lack real-world value. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of hoard is as follows

A stock or store of money or valued objects, typically one that is secret or carefully guarded.

Silly is an adjective used to indicate a lack of common sense. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of silly is as follows

Having or showing a lack of common sense or judgment; absurd and foolish.

Upper is an adjective used to describe an object's relative position. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of upper is as follows

Situated on higher ground or away from the sea.

Quordle hints for today, July 18

The Quordle #540 hints for today, July 18, are as follows:

#540 starts with the letters D, H, S, and U

and #540 ends with the letters T, D, Y, and R

and #540 contains the letters B, A, L, and P

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.