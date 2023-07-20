Quordle today July 20 answers & hints (Quordle #542)

Quordle #542 for today, July 20, is here, and its an interesting choice of verb, adverb, and adjectives. The first of the four means the act of entering somewhere, while the second describes the truthfulness of an act. Finally the last two adjectives are used to indicate something that typical and something that are meant for the public. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle July 20 answers

The Quordle (#542) answers for July 17 are ENTER, TRULY, USUAL, and CIVIL

Enter is a verb used to indicate the act of entering through a path or a doorway. Accordin to Google, the meaning of enter is as follows

come or go into (a place).

Truly is an adverb used to signify doing something in a truthful way. According to Google, the meaning of truly is as follows

In a truthful way.

Usual is an adjective used for a typical or a habitual task. According to Google the meaning of usual is as follows

Habitually or typically occurring or done; customary.

Civil is an adjective using to mean something for the common people. According to Google, the meaning of Civil is as follow

Relating to ordinary citizens and their concerns, as distinct from military or ecclesiastical matters.

Quordle hints for today, July 20

The Quordle #542 hints for today, July 20, are as follows:

#540 starts with the letters E, T, U, and C

and #540 ends with the letters R, Y, L, and L

and #540 contains the letters T, U, U, and V

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

