Wordle today July 20 answers & hints (Wordle #761)

Wordle #761 for today, July 20, is here, and it is a side-serving of an interesting word. Originating from German, this five-letter noun is often used to refer to a specific body part or a specific side of a team or an army. Be it in sports and battle, or pointing to a certain part of the body, you've likely heard this word being in both scenarios. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle back in 2018. However, it didn't blow up in popularity until the 2020-2021 pandemic. With everyone sharing their daily progress in this easy-to-understand but hard-to-master puzzle game on social media, it became an overnight sensation.

Wordle July 20 answers

The Wordle (#761) answer for July 20 is FLANK.

Flank is a noun used for the side of a body or an army. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of flank is:

The side of a person's or animal's body between the ribs and the hip.

Synonyms of flank are side, haunch, and loin. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Its northern flank swooped up from the corrie floor at a vertiginous angle.

Wordle hints for today, July 20

The Wordle #761 hints for today, July 20, are as follows:

#761 starts with the letter F

#761 ends with the letter K

#761 contains the letter N

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

