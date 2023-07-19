Wordle today July 19 answers & hints (Wordle #760)

Wordle #760 for today, July 19, is here, and it is definitely an energetic one. Unlike yesterday's answer, today's word has its origins in Ancient Greek and refers to a liquid often drank for vigor or energy. This five-letter noun might be familiar if you've paired it with a certain type of alcoholic drink. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer, created Wordle back in 2018, and it blew up in popularity in 2020-2021. The easy-to-understand, hard-to-master title garnered massive fan appeal as everyone started sharing their daily answers and progress on social media.

Wordle hints for today, July 19

The Wordle #760 hints for today, July 19, are as follows:

#760 starts with the letter T

#760 ends with the letter C

#760 contains the letter N

Wordle July 19 answers

The Wordle (#760) answer for July 18 is TONIC.

Tonic is a noun used for a liquid substance that gives you vigor or energy. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of tonic is:

A medicinal substance taken to give a feeling of vigour or well-being.

Synonyms of tonic are stimulant, restorative, and refresher. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The doctor prescribed a tonic for him.

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.