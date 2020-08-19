Rai Star’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has witnessed a steep rise in popularity since its release. The game enjoys massive viewership across various platforms like YouTube and Facebook, which has enabled the players to take up content creation and also stream games. Some of these creators have garnered huge numbers and are immensely popular among the players.

Rai Star is a famous Free Fire content creator, and in this article, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Rai Star’s Free Fire ID

Rai Star’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. His IGN is ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐.

Rai Star’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

Rai Star’s all-time stats

He has played about 13,884 squad matches and has 2,513 wins, which equates to a win rate of 18.09%. He has also notched over 47,868 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 4.21.

He has 705 duo wins in 4,428 games and 14,275 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83. He also has 400 Booyahs in 3,435 solo matches with a good K/D ratio of 3.49.

Ranked stats

Rai Star’s ranked stats

In the ongoing season, he has played very few solo and duo matches. However, he has played 238 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 27 of them.

He has also played nine ranked Clash Squad matches and won seven of them.

His device and settings

He uses the Nubia Red Magic 3S to play Free Fire. You can watch the video given below to view his sensitivity settings.

His YouTube channel

He posted his first video on YouTube back in December 2019. Since then, he posted 25 videos on his channel. Presently, he has over 1.18 million subscribers and has more than 20 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

He is active only on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

