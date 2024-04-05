Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update: New Champions and more

The Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update has gone live, and developer Plarium has released its full breakdown on the game's official website, revealing fresh content, such as Impulse and Zeal set rework, champion rebalances, and various bug fixes. Moreover, it has introduced two new mythical and legendary characters who will join the fight for Teleria.

This article further discusses everything about the Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update.

Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update explored

Given below are the various features of the Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update:

1) Impulse and Zeal set rework

The developer has changed the functionality of the Live Arena-exclusive Impulse and Zeal Artifact sets and turned them into two-piece sets. Also, they have accordingly adjusted their set bonuses.

2) Champion rebalance

Queen Eva

Skill 1-Cauterize: After the update, this skill will allow the character to attack a single enemy, and there will be a 70% chance that she will place a 100% Heal Reduction debuff for two turns. There will also be an extra 15% chance that she will inflict a critical hit.

After the update, this skill will allow the character to attack a single enemy, and there will be a 70% chance that she will place a 100% Heal Reduction debuff for two turns. There will also be an extra 15% chance that she will inflict a critical hit. Skill 2-Ancient Curse: Now, the character will attack an enemy two times while ignoring 50% of the foe's DEF. Moreover, the ability has an additional 15% chance of dealing a lethal hit. Note that the target killed by the skill won't be revived.

Now, the character will attack an enemy two times while ignoring 50% of the foe's DEF. Moreover, the ability has an additional 15% chance of dealing a lethal hit. Note that the target killed by the skill won't be revived. Skill 3-Energy Drain: The update has increased the character's skill's damage multiplier.

Minaya

Skill 2-Mending Ways: Now, the character will attack an enemy while healing itself and the ally with the lowest HP by 30% of the character's Max HP. The skill further delivers the character a 75% chance of placing a 100% Heal Reduction debuff and a Leech debuff on every foe for two turns.

Now, the character will attack an enemy while healing itself and the ally with the lowest HP by 30% of the character's Max HP. The skill further delivers the character a 75% chance of placing a 100% Heal Reduction debuff and a Leech debuff on every foe for two turns. Skill 3-Beauty's Allure: Now, Minaya will heal all her teammates by 40% of their HP. The skill will also allow her to place a Block Debuff on the same for two turns.

3) Other improvements and fixes

Improvements

Bambus Fourleaf character: After the Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update, the champion, Bambus Fourleaf, will place a Sleep debuff on himself and, at the same time, trigger any active skill even if he is under 10 debuffs.

Fixes

A bug has been fixed that prevented players from finding an opponent in Live Arena.

A bug has been fixed that duplicated Clan members' fight results when they were participating in the Hydra Clash.

A bug keeping the character, Alaz the Sunbearer, standing upon being killed in the Doom Tower has been fixed.

A bug has been fixed that was causing Lonatharil's Flicker Barrier skill to place a Shield buff on Borgoth before attacking him.

A bug has been fixed that was hindering Wight Queen Ankora's Queen Consort skill in increasing the Turn Meter upon being triggered.

4) New characters

The Raid Shadow Legends 8.4 update has introduced four new characters: Mythical The Calamitus and Toshiro the Bloody, and Legendary Wallmaster Othorion and Falmond Mournsword. Falmond Mournsword is the first Sacred Order Champion with Faction Unity skills.

As of now, the developer hasn't released any other details about these additions apart from the ones mentioned.

