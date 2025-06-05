Raidou Remastered: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Raidou Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army is an exciting third-person action adventure title that will be releasing globally on June 19, 2025. The game is a remastered version of the original 2006 title, which was released for PlayStation 2. Raidou Remastered is already out for pre-orders as well and will be available for a variety of platforms, including both next gen and older generation of consoles and PC.
This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, the game will not be available for Xbox One. That said, by taking a look at the system requirements, it is safe to assume that the game will be playable on handheld gaming PCs such as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc.
Mentioned below are the complete system requirements to run the game on PC.
System requirements to run Raidou Remastered on PC
To run the game on PC, you will need at least 6GB of RAM. For a better experience, it is suggested to use 8GB of RAM or above. As far as the graphics card is concerned, you will need NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon R7 250 or above. To play the game in the best settings possible, you will need the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, AMD Radeon RX 560, or Intel Arc A310, 4GB or above.
Minimum System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2550K or AMD FX-4350
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450, 1GB or AMD Radeon R7 250, 1GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Low 720p @ 60 FPS
Recommended System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560, 4 GB or Intel Arc A310, 4GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 60 FPS
