Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Raistar is a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs one of the most popular channels on YouTube, boasting 4.61 million subscribers and 97 million combined views.

His channel has accumulated 340k subscribers and 10 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article looks at Raistar’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and various other details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15855 squad matches and has secured 2676 victories, making his win rate 16.87%. He has 523332 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 4478 duo games, translating to a win rate of 15.74%. With 14355 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3526 solo matches and has won on 401 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has won 2 of the 21 ranked squad matches that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 9.52%. He bagged 48 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.53 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play any other ranked game this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

The first video on Raistar’s YouTube channel was posted in late 2019. Since then, he has posted over 30 videos, which have garnered 97 million combined views. In the last year, his subscriber count has grown from 465k to 4.61 million.

Readers can click here to visit Raistar’s YouTube channel.

Raistar’s social media handles

To visit Raistar’s Instagram profile, click here.