Raistar vs CRX Pahadi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The massive numbers that Garena Free Fire has collected over the past few years have set the tone for the esports scene and content creation around this game. Raistar and Pahadi Gaming are two popular YouTube channels where players can find content centered around Free Fire. Also, CRX-Pahadi is a professional player for Critical-X.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and his IGN is ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has taken part in 14349 squad matches and bettered his foes in 2563 of them, coming down to a win rate of 17.86%. He has registered 48792 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 4.14.

Coming to the duo matches, the famous YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 4448 games, maintaining a win ratio of 15.84%. With an amazing K/D ratio of 3.82, he has 14298 kills to his name.

The internet star has also played 3487 solo matches and emerged victorious in 401 of them, translating to a win percentage of 11.49%. He has also bagged 10673 kills and managed an excellent K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has participated in 40 matches in the squad mode and has a win tally of nine, which equates to a win rate of 22.5%. He has also notched up 104 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.35.

He has also played one match in the solo and duo modes, but is yet to secure a win or kill in both.

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and stats

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID is 147098967, and his in-game name CRX-PAHADI.

Lifetime stats

CRX Pahadi has played 17842 matches in the squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 4584 of them, having a win percentage of 25.69%. He has amassed 57618 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.35.

The professional player has 215 first-place finishes in 1972 duo games for a win ratio of 10.90%, in the process eliminating 4115 foes at a good K/D ratio of 2.34.

The YouTuber has played 1497 solo matches and has a win tally of 231 and a win ratio of 15.43%. He has earned 5014 kills for an incredible K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season, Pahadi has played 50 squad matches and clinched 13 of them, managing a win ratio of 26%. He has racked up 206 kills, keeping up a notable K/D ratio of 5.57.

The content creator has also engaged in five duo matches and won two of them, accumulating 29 kills for an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 9.67.

CRX-Pahadi has also played 14 solo games, winning a single one. He has 81 frags for a magnificent K/D ratio of 6.23.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparisons

When we look at both players’ lifetime stats, Raistar has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the duo matches. Pahadi, meanwhile, has an edge in solo and duo matches concerning both K/D ratio and win percentage.

Coming the current season, it is not possible to compare the stats from the solo and duo modes as Raistar has played only one game each. When it comes to the ranked squad stats, CRX-Pahadi leaps ahead.

