Raistar vs Heroshima YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Heroshima YT are two popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Morocco, respectively. They upload fun and engaging videos related to the quick-paced battle royale title on their YouTube channels.

This article compared their in-game stats.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has featured in 14582 squad games and won 2587 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 17.74%. With 49248 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 4453 matches and triumphed in 705 of them, having a win percentage of 15.83%. He has bagged 14303 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber has also appeared in 3508 solo games and bettered his foes in 401 of them, managing a win rate of 11.43%. In the process, he has notched up 10709 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Raistar has 245 games and a win tally of 26, retaining a win ratio of 10.61%. He has 515 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.35.

The streamer has also played a single solo game and two duo matches.

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

Heroshima YT has taken part in 6573 squad games and bettered his foes in 1555 of them, coming down to a win rate of 23.65%. He has accumulated just over 18600 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.71.

In 4798 duo games, the internet star has 882 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 18.38%. He has racked 14494 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.70.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 1773 solo games and has 217 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 12.23%. He has 5506 frags retaining a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Heroshima YT has participated in 201 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and remained unbeaten on 32 occasions, equating to a win rate of 15.92%. With 441 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The streamer has also appeared in 69 duo games and outdone his foes in six of them, having a win rate of 8.69%. He has precisely 200 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The content creator has also played 25 solo games and come out on top on five occasions, upholding a win rate of 20%. He has secured 127 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.35.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but it isn't easy to compare them as they play in different regions. When looking at their lifetime stats, Raistar has maintained a better K/D ratio in the solo and duo modes, while Heroshima YT has a higher win rate. In solos, the latter has the edge.

Compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes is impossible as Raistar has played only a few games in them. Coming to the squad mode, Heroshima YT is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Munna Bhai gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?