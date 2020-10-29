Raistar vs Sultan Proslo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Sultan Proslo two of the most prominent names when it comes to Free Fire content creation. The latter plays in the Indonesia region, while Raistar plays in the Indian region. Both of them are extremely popular among Free Fire players, and have a vast fan following.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the players in Free Fire.

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime Stats

Raistar has played in 14364 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2563 of them, having a win rate of 17.84%. He has bagged 48826 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.14.

Coming to the duo matches, the content creator has 4448 games against his name, and has emerged victorious in 705 of them, upholding a win rate of 15.84%. With 14298 kills, he has maintained an excellent K/D ratio of 3.82.

He has also participated in 3487 solo games, remaining unbeaten in 401 of them for a win rate of 11.49%. Raistar has eliminated 10673 foes in the mode.

Ranked Stats

In the Ranked Season 18, Raistar has engaged in 56 squad matches, earning 9 Booyahs for a win rate of 16.07%. He has 139 frags in these matches, keeping a K/D ratio of 2.96.

Apart from this, he has played 1 solo and duo match, but is yet to win a game or register a kill in these two modes.

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime Stats

Sultan Proslo has played 829 matches in the squad mose and has clinched 286 of them, with a win rate of 34.49%. He has secured 2090 kills for a notable K/D ratio of 3.85.

He has 26 first-place finishes in 99 duo matches, retaining a win percentage of 26.26%. Sultan Proslo has amassed 306 kills with a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.19.

Coming to the solo games, he has 557 of those to his name, having a win rate of 10.41% and winning 58 matches. The YouTuber has claimed 1508 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked Stats

In the Ranked Season 18, he has played 11 squad matches and has won a single game, killing 5 foes for a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Apart from this, he has also played 3 duo games, and has a single victory, with 5 kills.

Sultan Proslo has played 11 solo matches and is yet to win a match, but has 17 kills in this mode.

Comparison

When we compare both the players' lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo has a better win rate in the squad and duo mode, while Raistar has the edge over Sultan Proslo in terms of K/D ratio in solo, duo, and squad matches. He also has a better win rate in the solo matches.

In the present season, it is not possible to compare the stats of both the players in the solo and duo matches since Raistar and Sultan Proslo haven't played sufficient games. At the same time, in the squad mode, Raistar leaps ahead on both fronts.

