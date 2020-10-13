Raistar vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Vincenzo and Raistar are two prominent content creators who make videos on the battle royale game, Free Fire. They are cherished worldwide and have enormous fan bases due to their eccentric skills.

In this article, we compare their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14294 squad games, and his win tally currently stands at 2554 matches, roughly equating to a win rate of 17.86%. He has racked up 48669 kills and maintained an exceptional K/D ratio of 4.15.

The YouTuber has claimed 705 wins from 4446 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 15.85%. He has registered 14297 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 3.82.

The streamer has played 3477 solo games, clinching 401 of them for a win percentage of 11.53%. He has secured 10660 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Coming to squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, the content creator has earned 30 victories from 265 games, equating to a win ratio of 11.32%. He has bagged 629 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Raistar has played 12 duo game and is yet to record a victory, but has 10 kills.

He also has a single victory from 22 solo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 4.54%. The YouTuber has 45 kills and has managed a decent K/D ratio of 2.14.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vicenzo has featured in 18261 squad games and stood victorious in 3307 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.10%. With over 66571 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.45.

Coming to the duo mode, he has registered 298 wins from 1706 played for a win percent of 17.46%. The star has accumulated over 4993 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The content creator has also played 1126 solo games and got the better of his foes in 100 of them, translating to a win ratio of 8.88%. He has racked up 2812 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has appeared in 755 games and ended up triumphant in 59 of them for a win ratio of 7.81%. He has killed 2573 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.70.

He hasn’t played a solo game but has appeared in two duo games and notched two kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both have impressive in-game stats, but the two play in different regions, so comparisons becomes slightly tricky. Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio in squad matches and is ahead in terms of win rate when we look at lifetime duo matches.

On the other hand, Raistar leaps ahead on both the fronts in the solo stats. He also has a higher K/D ratio in the lifetime duo mode.

Coming to the ongoing season, it is not possible to compare the stats of the solo and duo modes since Vincenzo hasn’t played many matches.

However, when comparing stats of the squad matches, Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio while Raistar has a higher win rate.

