Rakesh00007: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Rakesh00007 is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community, and is a part of the renowned ‘BOSS’ guild. The Indian YouTuber is well known for the content that he uploads to his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Rakesh00007’s real name and Free Fire ID

His real name is Rakesh Shetty, and his Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has appeared in a total of 19,208 squad matches and has ended up winning 5,948 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 30.96%. With 86,238 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.50.

In the duos mode, he has accumulated 410 wins in 2,508 matches, totalling in a win percentage of 16.34%. He has notched up 8,614 in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the YouTuber has featured in exactly 2,400 games and managed to stay unbeaten in 469 of them, retaining a win ratio of 19.54%. In the process, he has killed 9,063 foes, at a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Rakesh00007 has participated in 361 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 11, maintaining a win rate of 3.04%. He has amassed 1,380 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

In the duos mode, the content creator has participated in 150 games and has bagged 22 wins, upholding a win percentage of 14.66%. He has registered 784 kills, with a K/D ratio of 6.13.

He has also competed in 571 solo matches and has gotten the better of his foes in 240 of them, translating to a win ratio of 42.03%. He has racked up 2,490 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.52.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire)

His YouTube channel

Rakesh00007 started creating content on YouTube over three years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 508 videos and amassed over 28 million views. He currently has a subscriber count of over 617k.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

To visit his Instagram account, click here.

To visit his Facebook account, click here.

