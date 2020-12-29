Rakesh00007's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country and more

Rakesh00007 is one of the most talented players in the Indian Free Fire community and is a part of the popular guild, ‘BOSS’. He is also a renowned YouTuber and frequently uploads gameplay videos on his channel.

This article takes a look at Rakesh00007's in-game Free Fire ID, stats and more.

Rakesh00007's real name and Free Fire ID

Rakesh00007's real name is Rakesh Shetty, and his in-game Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Rakesh00007's Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007's lifetime stats in Free Fire

In the lifetime squad mode, Rakesh has played 19729 matches and has emerged victorious in 6047 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.65%. He has secured a staggering 88335 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.46.

In the lifetime duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2622 matches and has bagged 421 victories, making his win rate 16.05%. With a K/D ratio of 4.17, he has secured 9185 kills in this mode.

Rakesh has also played 2459 lifetime solo matches and has won on 489 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 19.88%. He has secured 9314 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Rakesh00007's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the current ranked season of Free Fire, Rakesh has played 86 squad games and has secured 24 victories, translating to a win rate of 27.90%. He has 341 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

In the ranked duo mode, the popular content creator has played 9 matches, securing 17 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Rakesh has also played 47 solo ranked matches and has triumphed in 19 of them, making his win rate 40.42%. With 203 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 7.25.

Rakesh00007's YouTube channel

Rakesh started his YouTube career over three years ago and is now popularly known for the Free Fire gameplay videos that he uploads on his channel, Rakesh00007.

He has so far uploaded over 500 videos on his channel and has garnered over 29 million combined views. He also has an impressive subscriber count of 685K.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

Rakesh00007's social media accounts

