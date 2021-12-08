Ranking all the Legends of Runeterra champions introduced by patch 2.21.0.

Legends of Runeterra has released a brand new card expansion in the form of Magic Misadventures, introduced in the game by patch 2.21.0.

Magic Misadventures is the first major card expansion since the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion was released, way back in August. Although Magic Misadventures has not introduced any new regions, it brings a fresh set of cards for all Legends of Runeterra players.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra

Read more over at: The adventure continues - this patch marks the release of the Magic Misadventures expansion as well as new additions to The Path of Champions, and a couple of off-cadence card updates.Read more over at: riot.com/31zcnfV The adventure continues - this patch marks the release of the Magic Misadventures expansion as well as new additions to The Path of Champions, and a couple of off-cadence card updates.Read more over at: riot.com/31zcnfV https://t.co/PDjqZgQk7s

The entire Legends of Runeterra community is excited to try all the cards, especially the four new champions that have been introduced by Patch 2.21.0. It will also be interesting to see how decks containing the newly released cards will do in the new ranked season.

Legends of Runeterra introduces four new champions in patch 2.21.0 as part of the Magic Misadventures expansion

There have been 4 champions introduced in Legends of Runeterra under Magic Misadventures. These champions are Ahri, Kennen, Pantheon and Rumble.

While champions can't go head to head directly, they still have their strengths and weaknesses. The ranked meta, as always, will be evolving as well, but it's quite evident which of these four champions will be a tad better than the others.

4) Kennen

Kennen's only negative seems to be health. Kennen seems like a card players should aim to bring into the game early on. His Mark of the Storm adds a lot of damage potential. It's quite evident that Kenne, like all four champions, packs a lot of punches. However, Kennen's 1 health means easy removal in Legends of Runeterra.

3) Pantheon

At first glance, Pantheon looks like a really strong champion card in Legends of Runeterra. However, Pantheon's real strength lies in his keywords. Without a spell shield, Pantheon becomes vulnerable if his keywords are nullified. Therefor, Pantheon needs Rumble in a Legends of Runeterra deck to give him that necessary protection.

2) Rumble

Rumble seems to be a tricky but interesting champion card. Rumble's ability triggers when the card is played in Legends of Runeterra. Based on the number of cards being discarded, Rumble receives buffs.

These buffs are exclusive only to Rumble but are applicable on all the copies of the champion. Rumble will require some Legends of Runeterra gameplay expertise but can be used incredibly if the player knows what they're doing.

1) Ahri

Ahri has got to be the most unique champion released in recent times in Legends of Ruenterra. Her ability in the game will result in many recalls but in a highly tactical manner. Her ability, combined with her keywords, makes her a great combo with someone like Kennen.

She can protect Kennen; while it's very easy to play Kennen each turn due to his low cost. Although it's an early call, Ahri and Kennen's deck will likely be tier 1 in the upcoming ranked season of Legends of Ruenterra.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider