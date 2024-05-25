Emotes in Clash Royale allow players to express their feelings or tease their opponents during battle. They feature various characters from the popular title, indulging in unique expressive symbolism. While there weren't many emotes during the game's inception, Supercell has gradually introduced a wide selection of them via shop, event, and more.

In case you are wondering about the rarest ones, this article will cover the five rarest Clash Royale emotes in 2024.

5 rarest Clash Royale emotes in 2024

1) CRL 2019 Goblin emote

CRL 2019 Goblin emote (Image via YouTube/Mautic)

This is one of the oldest emotes in Clash Royale and players could obtain it during the 20-win challenge of CRL 2019. It showcases the Goblin smiling and doing a thumbs-up with his hands, sporting a face colored half-red and half-blue. Moreover, a trophy engraved with the number 20 falls on his head, referencing the 20-win challenge.

2) Trophy Goblin emote

Trophy Goblin emote (Image via YouTube/Mautic)

The Trophy Goblin emote shows the Goblin attempting to kiss the trophy in his hands. It is one of the most unique emotes in the game and also has an equally unique obtaining condition associated with it. It was awarded to players who linked their Supercell accounts with their YouTube accounts during the 2018 CRL finals.

3) Gem Royal Ghost emote

Gem Royal Ghost emote (Image via YouTube/Mautic)

This emote features the Royal Ghost holding a gem, which is an in-game currency. He looks at it and makes a spooky sound, suggestive of him being a ghost. It is also accompanied by a bizarre background noise, adding to its uniqueness. The emote was awarded to players who earned Legend Trophies before 2018.

4) Champion Tournament King emote

Champion Tournament King emote (Image via YouTube/Mautic)

The particular emote features the king joyfully cleaning a trophy that is engraved with 1. It was rewarded to the top 100 players during the Clash Royale Global Tournament in January 2020

5) Ultimate Champion King emote

Ultimate Champion King emote (Image via YouTube/Mautic)

By completing the Path of Legends and reaching the maximum League 10 Ultimate Champion, players can unlock this particular emote. It shows the King proudly displaying his medal. He proceeds to do a peace sign with his hand as an olive crown appears on his head.

