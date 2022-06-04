"Re-packaged Diablo 3 with a cash shop": Community shares their early opinions about Diablo Immortal

With the release of Diablo Immortal, the franchise and Blizzard have taken a new direction. Unlike previous entries, the game is entirely free-to-play and is available on both PC and mobile. While it all sounds quite promising initially, there are some glaring issues. A set of players who have played the game previously are quite unsatisfied with what is on offer.

The problem with any free-to-play title always begins with the microtransactions they involve. These microtransactions are necessary as developers and publishers need to earn, but their nature often results in controversy.

When it comes to Diablo Immortal, there seem to be specific issues that fans do not seem fond of. Some of it is the microtransactions, while others are down to the quality of aspects of the game. Overall, a section of the fan base is unhappy, and they have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

Players are unhappy with the quality and elements of Diablo Immortal

The main post was made by Reddit user u/Ulmaguest, who complained about the game's shortcomings. The problem seems to be more with the quality of the available items. While the user understands it's a free game, the quality aspect of Blizzard is gone. Other users also reacted and expressed their thoughts about the entire issue.

Story continues below ad

One user asked why people expect quality from a free-to-play mobile game. While Diablo Immortal can be played on PC, it's a port of the mobile version. Naturally, some of the refinements observed in PC games are missing in this case.

Story continues below ad

Other players remembered what their friend had said when the game was first revealed. Their friend claimed that the shop looked like the most promising aspect of the game. Several complaints have been hinting towards the fact that the game is pay-to-win.

One fan was also quick to point out how developers inflate the base value of bundles and then offer discounts on them. While it makes buyers feel like they are getting a great deal, the base price in the first place is nothing but inflated figures.

Story continues below ad

Another player cleared the air that Blizzard will make a lot of money from this game. This is despite the majority of expectations who always felt that Diablo Immortal will always have poor quality.

Story continues below ad

For one player, Blizzard seems to have gone lower than their already-lowered expectations and match EA in terms of quality.

One player had a suggestion that others should see Diablo Immortal as an extended experience of Diablo 3. They believe that others shouldn't think that Diablo 4 will also have the same problems. Diablo 4 is currently in development, but the release date has not been given out.

Story continues below ad

NetEase are the developers of the game in discussion and one player believes that it should be anticipated based on the quality of their other products.

The recently released game seems to be resembling a Diablo 3 downgrade.

Story continues below ad

Diablo Immortal was announced a long time back and it has taken several years to develop. Yet, one player thinks that the game should have stayed in development.

The problem of reusing older game assets doesn't stop with Diablo when it comes to Blizzard. One fan stated how they do the same with World of Warcraft. While the game receives routine expansions, some players feel a lot of those additions are just the same content in new skins.

Story continues below ad

There were also some comments that cut Blizzard some slack, as reusing the game's assets isn't a new practice in the industry. However, the performance issues and quality seem to have missed the mark. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Diablo Immortal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far