5 reasons why GTA 6 shouldn't have microtransactions

GTA 6 could suffer the same fate as its predecessors in the eyes of fans if it adds microtransactions to the game. In GTA Online, for example, people are able to spend real-world money to purchase in-game currency.

To some, this is no problem at all, just a simple way to cut corners. For others, this is heracy, cheating, unfair, and should not be allowed. Shark Cards are a good example of a bad thing in the GTA franchise.

This article will discuss five reasons why GTA 6 shouldn't have microtransactions.

GTA 6 microtransactions don't encourage true fans

5. No added stress for players

Fans will enjoy playing a lot more with no added costs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Microtransactions can be very stressful as GTA Online players watch griefers, modders, and cheaters benefit from microtransactions. While most players have to work very hard to make their money, microtransactions take away from this in the biggest way.

Removing these types of in-game money-spinning scams is something GTA 6 hopefuls think Rockstar will not do again. People do not want to lose any more faith in the series.

4. More players will grind

Limiting options for microtransactions would be the best move because it may encourage some players in the game to give it all they've got, rather than knowing there is an easy-out route.

Grinding is integral to GTA Online, and will be to GTA 6. Microtransactions will take away the opportunity for more original grinders, plus new players who are yet to learn the true meaning of the game and its real value.

3. Shark Cards are a good, bad example

A prime example of money-grabbing and useless microtransactions are the Shark Cards in GTA Online. The video above explains the value of the cards and why they are not as good as they are sometimes advertised or hyped up to be.

Grinding is a far better way to make the same amount of money in the game. However, with the existence of Shark Cards, gamers have a new reason to be lazy by buying money instead of earning it.

2. Paying and waiting too long

GTA Online fans simply won't want to keep paying for extras (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since it will be at least another two years before fans see a real copy of GTA 6, it is just too audatious a thought to imagine they will ask for more once the game is finally released.

After everything Rockstar GTA Online fans have put up with in the last six months, fans feel it would be unfair to try and add extra microtransactions into the next game to simply take more needless money from the community.

1. It's basically cheating

Microtransactions are something that are associated with mobile phone games, in-app purchases, and the like. Though it may be necessary to progress on mobile, it is rarely the case with games on PCs and consoles.

In the eyes of true GTA fans and officionados, microtransactions are like cheating. Sure, there is plenty of cheating in the game already, but this is a different, more lazy kind that doesn't even serve to entertain.

Edited by Saman