Rebirth Island is set for a major overhaul in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, gets new POI, trade stations, and more

Warzone is about to end with some significant changes in the upcoming days. Among all the places receiving changes, Rebirth Island seems to be at the top of the list for Raven Software.

The map arrived as part of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War integration. Many players have compared the map with the current one of Caldera, stating their preferences for the former.

Warzone continues to make routine updates and changes to the existing elements of the game. This is done to ensure that the game remains engaging and doesn't become stale.

Due to its original nature, Rebirth Island is preferred by many players. The developers are keen on the map and are set to make some exciting additions.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is set to change the Rebirth Island map

Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone starts on March 23. Raven Software officially announced this in a roadmap of things in the coming weeks. Several changes and additions have been planned. Rebirth Island will be the epicenter of most changes in the coming days.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Rebirth Island is also getting redeploy balloons, 3 updated / new POIs on the map, it’s own Warzone event, and 3 new game modes: Rebirth Payload, Blood Money AND Resurgence Solos. BREAKING: #Warzone is adding new “Weapon Trade Stations” to rebirth island.Rebirth Island is also getting redeploy balloons, 3 updated / new POIs on the map, it’s own Warzone event, and 3 new game modes: Rebirth Payload, Blood Money AND Resurgence Solos. BREAKING: #Warzone is adding new “Weapon Trade Stations” to rebirth island. Rebirth Island is also getting redeploy balloons, 3 updated / new POIs on the map, it’s own Warzone event, and 3 new game modes: Rebirth Payload, Blood Money AND Resurgence Solos. https://t.co/oCjiUC29jy

There are already plans for portable trade stations to be added in Season 2 Reloaded. Rebirth Island will be getting new weapon trade stations located worldwide. This opens up an exciting opportunity to use the locations strategically.

Trade stations aren't the only addition, as three updated/new POIs will be available for the players. Docks, Prison Courtyard, and Stronghold all seem to have different builds and will offer their challenges.

Rebirth Island will also be getting redeploy balloons added to the game in Season 2. The redeploy balloons are very similar to the red balloons in Apex Legends. Warzone players have truly loved the balloons because of their uniqueness and strategic use.

Viperz @viperz1182 Was kind of fun to actually have a little fun while playing warzone tonight haha me and my teammate fooled around with the redeploy ballons for a few mins #CallofDuty Was kind of fun to actually have a little fun while playing warzone tonight haha me and my teammate fooled around with the redeploy ballons for a few mins #CallofDuty https://t.co/jhbwQRH2Ah

Finally, the map will be getting not one but three new game modes. Players will be able to choose between Rebirth Payload, Blood Money, and Resurgence. All three game modes offer something different and suit players with different playstyles.

Finally, the Rebirth Reinforced event will arrive with its new challenges and rewards. The exact components aren't precise, but there seems to be the presence of toxic/radioactive substances.

All will finally be revealed come March 23 when Season 2 Reloaded begins in Warzone. It remains to be seen how fans will receive the changes and if Rebirth Island can take away some of the bitterness created by Caldera.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar