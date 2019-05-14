Red Dead Redemption 2: Red Dead Online final version update brings big changes

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 290 // 14 May 2019, 22:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online which is often called Red Dead Online has finally dropped the beta tag. The game received a huge update which brings a lot of new content to the game. The new content includes new co-op missions, poker, new free-roam mission, LeMat Revolver and new clothing.

Red Dead Online will receive future updates just like GTA online. These updates will include new contents, cosmetics, weapons, events and much more new kinds of stuff.

According to Rockstar's post, the new update promises some big changes to the game. The developers have fixed some major bugs and issues with the game. Meanwhile, adding a ton of new contents which the beta version lacked. Rockstar quoted-

Today’s update to Red Dead Online brings a host of new gameplay including new cooperative story missions, Free Roam activities and the addition of Poker alongside a range of updates and improvements that strengthen and stabilize the foundational world of the Red Dead Online experience.

This is just the beginning. The future of Red Dead Online not only includes continued improvements to the core elements of the world to make every aspect of the game fun for all kinds of players but also brand-new experiences that establish a deeper, more immersive connection to the world and your character.

Red Dead Online today brings a host of new gameplay including cooperative story missions, Free Roam activities and the addition of Poker alongside updates and improvements that strengthen and stabilize the entire Red Dead Online experience.



Details: https://t.co/GNcDNC3QSX pic.twitter.com/kgQhtvHvv3 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 14, 2019

Red Dead Online: Poker



Visit poker tables at towns and outposts across the map to challenge your friends to a private, invite-only game of Hold ’Em. Or, raise the stakes and take a seat at a public table, where the buy-ins and rewards are even higher.https://t.co/GNcDNC3QSX pic.twitter.com/U0l7RTc1jV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 14, 2019

The revenge saga of Jessica LeClerk continues with new missions in A Land of Opportunities.



Battle the Del Lobos gang as a Gunslinger or pull off a daring high-stakes theft as an Outlaw - before a rendezvous in Blackwater with a shifty adversary.https://t.co/GNcDNC3QSX pic.twitter.com/4gytJ3CBpP — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 14, 2019

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a critically acclaimed videogame title which offers the best main character a videogame had. The campaign of the game was acknowledged by the entire gaming community. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also the game with the highest metacritics rating.

The same cannot be said for the online version of the game as it lacked content. Red Dead Online Beta was launched right after the main game's release. Even though it offered the same world where we enjoyed the main campaign it felt rather empty and boring due to lack of missions and quests. The community needs a single player DLC or a compeling multiplayer mode which offers a good variety of content.

What is your say in the topic? Tell us down in the comments.

Red Dead Online today brings a host of new gameplay including cooperative story missions, Free Roam activities and the addition of Poker alongside updates and improvements that strengthen and stabilize the entire Red Dead Online experience.



Details: https://t.co/GNcDNC3QSX pic.twitter.com/kgQhtvHvv3 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 14, 2019

Also Read,

Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for Red Dead Online related news and other Videogames news and updates.