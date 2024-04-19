How to find the vampire in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2?

The vampire in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2 is not a myth. This mythical Nosferatu-like humanoid monster can actually be found in the game if you know where to look. But beware that encountering the supernatural is not only hard but also extremely dangerous. So if you want to look for this creature of the night, bring your best guns and an extra pair of pants.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an action-adventure based in a Wild West setting. The game offers a massive open sandbox map that you can roam with your heart's content. It is one of the reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024. This map is not only forests and deserts. The world is filled with various raiders, camps, villages and surprisingly, a living vampire. In this article, we will look at the steps to find and potentially hunt the creature.

How to find The Red Dead Redemption 2 vampire?

Let us clear one thing first, this creature is not a simple NPC that can be found anywhere on the map. This is a special character that needs to be spawned. But to spawn the vampire, you will need to find some mysterious texts scattered in the southeast quarter of Saint-Denis.

How to get the vampire to spawn in Red Dead Redemption 2?

To spawn the vampire in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2, you will need to find the mysterious texts that are scattered in the south-east quarter of Saint-Denis. The locations of these texts are:

The first text can be found near the general store in the southeast corner of the city, near the train tracks. Once inside the store, you can find the text on a wall beside the door nearest to the train track.

The text description reads:

"There are Five bones under the perfect star. With them, Nosferatu and Dominica can become mortal once again."

The second text can be found in the alleyway southeast of the Fontana Theater. Enter the alleyway and look for two sets of green wooden stairs. Under one of these stairs is a tunnel. Go inside and you will find the second text.

The text description:

"Nosferatu calls his beloved “sweetest of napes” and wishes that their blood may remain forever on their lips. There will be six more before his lust is sated.”

The third text can be found in the alleyway behind the Gunsmith. To find the location of the text, head through the alley beside the Jade Dragon Chinese Restaurant.

Once you are through the alley, on your right you will find an apartment building. Look around the lights on its walls, you will find the third text beside the second light.

The text description:

"With a single kiss, he draws life from his beloved and awaits the dawn of a new day."

The fourth text can be found in the market area. It is quite tricky to locate this area because the market is not marked on the map. However, you can locate it by finding the trapper. Once you locate the market, look right beside the main entrance, and you will find a small storage area.

Open the gate. Once inside, you can find the text on the wall left of you.

The text description:

"He has started to feed again on the blood of life. The circle has once again begun."

The last text can be found near Doyle's Tavern. You can find a building south of the tavern. You need to investigate the northwestern corner of the building. The text is on the wall of this building.

The text description:

"Nosferatu will drink from the maiden and live again, as an undead. He will once again become the heart of the ring of blood."

How to meet the Red Dead Redemption 2 vampire?

Confronting the vampire (Image via Rockstar Games)

After you have located all the texts, the protagonist will draw a pentagram in their journal. This drawing will pin the location of the vampire.

The vampire can be found in an alleyway, near the butcher's shop. The creature spawns there from 12:00 to 1:00 AM.

How to fight the vampire in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2?

If you want to engage with him, be prepared, though he doesn’t seem to have any supernatural powers, he can one-shot you with his dagger.

If the vampire in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2 kills you, there won't be much of a difference in the game's story. You will not be able to reload your game to have a chance at killing this monster. Instead, you will wake up with a new journal entry, and lose a few bucks that you were carrying on your character.

What do you get for killing the Red Dead Redemption 2 vampire?

If you manage to kill the vampire in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2 before it kills you, then you will acquire the unique dagger that the vampire uses. The dagger is called an Ornate Dagger, and boasts a silver blade with a golden hilt.

Other than that, looting the vampire's body will also give you some stringy meat and bat wings.

