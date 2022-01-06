Red Dead Redemption 2 player releases PS4 patch for 60 FPS

Red Dead Redemption 2 released over three years ago for PS4 and Xbox One. Since then, a new generation of consoles have taken over, and a much-coveted PC port released officially.

Despite all of this, though, the developers have not brought the game up to the 60fps gaming standards of today - at least not on the original PS4 version.

Thankfully, Red Dead Redemption 2, much like other Rockstar games, has a thriving modding community of its own. If there is any lesson to be learnt from the ever-renewing relevance of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, it is that mods can both drastically improve a game and keep it alive beyond the developer's imagination.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is going down a similar route. Since last week, PS4 players can enjoy RDR 2 at 60fps with the help of this new mod.

Why did Rockstar Games not release a 60fps patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4?

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most visually advanced game when it came out in 2018, and it measures up against the latest AAA titles even today.

Unfortunately, 9th generation consoles were not good enough to render a visually busy and resource-intensive game in 60fps. Even the PC port, released roughly a year after release, had a rocky start in terms of performance optimization.

The 60fps mod in question was developed by modder illusion0001 as Ben T. reports.

While illusion0001 is not strictly known for Red Dead Redemption 2 modding, his jailbreak mod development career covers a wide network across PS4 and PS5. This includes fixes and quality-of-life patches for titles like The Last of Us 2 and Gravity Rush 2.

The mod in question not only unlocks the framerate for Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 and Xbox One, but it also sheds some light on why Rockstar did not implement the unlocked framerate in the first place.

Due to a subpar CPU, the PS4 Pro struggles to maintain a constant 60fps at 1080p, often dipping to the low 50s and below in busy areas. This, of course, does not answer the question of why Rockstar did not release a 60fps patch for PS5 like they did for GTA 5.

