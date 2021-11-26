GTA Online vs Red Dead Online: Which game is better in terms of graphics?

GTA Online and Red Dead Online are Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects. Being two of the latest games released by the company, the games have top notch production. Rockstar went all in with the development of both these games and have implemented all the best features from their previous games.

GTA Online was released in 2013 while Red Dead came out in 2018. Both of these games were released years apart from each other, but with constant updates, they are still very relevant in terms of graphics. GTA Online is still one of the most famous games in the world and Red Dead isn't far behind it.

While there are more players playing GTA Online, there are some hardcore fans of the wild west themed, lawless wasteland. Red Dead, being a newer game, has some considerable upgrades in terms of graphics.

GTA Online VS Red Dead Online : Which game has better graphics

Red Dead Online has some really amazing scenes in terms of landscape. The map of the game is much more stunning with scenery all over the place.

GTA Online is set in a more modern time where technology and cities are more developed. Most of the game takes place in the city while a few missions take players into the wild.

Red Dead Online has a more interesting art style with all the artistic notes and scrolls that players can find during the game. GTA Online, on the other hand, has more of a modernistic theme with technology dominating the game.

GTA Online feels more futuristic but the colors are less saturated in the game. The colors in Red Dead seem more vibrant as they go with the large landscapes to travel around.

The texture quality in both games is quite similar with GTA Online taking the lead from time to time. Both these games have hyper realistic graphics which almost resemble real life. It is no doubt that both these games are made with perfection in mind but the graphics of Red Dead Online are much better.

Edited by Rohit Mishra