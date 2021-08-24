Redditor captures Animal Crossing villagers blissfully singing in the face of untold danger

Animal Crossing villagers can be somewhat naive. They're just artificial intelligence that are programmed to do activities and say certain things, but sometimes they miss things.

Villagers are a great part of the game, but they're not other players. Other players read and react to what's going on around them, while villagers are kind of off in their own world. One Redditor was able to capture a moment that sums this up perfectly.

Animal Crossing villagers sing while scorpion creeps up

Scorpions in Animal Crossing are both extremely rare and extremely dangerous. They're worth 8,000 bells, so during their spawn time (between May and October in the Northern Hemisphere and November to April in the Southern. They spawn from 7 pm to 4 am) it is very important to catch them. However, they're pretty difficult to catch, and a lot of players end up missing and getting stung.

Scorpions in Animal Crossing are one of the most difficult bugs to catch and carry a nice reward for doing so. Image via Nintendo

The sting is about as fatal as it gets in the world of Animal Crossing, as players will essentially die and respawn at their house or the Dodo Airline, depending on where they got stung. That's why the villagers that Redditor aricberg captured on film were in such danger. They were blissfully singing away, with no attention to what was going on around them.

One commenter pointed out that the villagers, who often applaud players when they do things, were so into their song they didn't even notice. The song, K.K. Dixie, was too important for them to stop for anything, even a scorpion.

Scorpions are dangerous and expensive, so it is very fortunate that this Animal Crossing player was able to save the villagers and collect a scorpion. Many players try to farm scorpions because of their high price tag, but catching them is difficult and can lead to serious consequences.

