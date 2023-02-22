Redditor finds a way to play Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, but there’s a catch

One savvy Redditor found a way to play Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch, yet it's more complicated than one might think. HoYoverse had not released the game on this console, even though there was a trailer for it nearly three years ago. Thus, the following method isn't official or supported by HoYoverse.

Basically, the Redditor had:

A jailbroke Nintendo Switch

A PS5 that could use Remote Play

These two requirements will be out of reach for the average Traveler. Nonetheless, the results seemed to be pretty good based on the following Reddit post.

This crafty Redditor figured out how to play Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch

This Redditor (u/Kiararenee) has claimed in one of the comments of this post that the game runs smoothly, and they haven't had any lag at all. Also, Genshin Impact can only be played at 720p in handheld mode due to the platform's technical limitations.

Playing this game on this console would be a dream come true for many. While one can play Genshin Impact on mobile devices, some players prefer the Nintendo Switch as their portable platform.

u/Kiararenee admitted to using the above homebrewing tutorial to jailbreak their console. Anybody interested in replicating their success should check out the video and see if they would be comfortable doing it.

This Redditor would then use the PS5's Remote Play feature to put the game on the Nintendo Switch screen. Thus, this method doesn't just rely on a jailbroken console.

Another way to play Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch

There isn't just one way to play this game on Nintendo's current console. The above video shows some gameplay via the Switch Mode with an Android OS. This console already has touchscreen consoles, so playing it like a normal phone should be pretty self-explanatory for most gamers.

This YouTube video shows how the game could theoretically run on 30 FPS pretty smoothly. It's not an ideal amount, but not unplayable.

Will Genshin Impact ever be released on the Nintendo Switch?

The above trailer came out on January 13, 2020. Since then, there has been no major news from HoYoverse. Past reports have stated that the game was in development for the platform yet included nothing substantial for players to know.

This hybrid console was initially released on March 3, 2017. There are already rumors of a Switch 2, although nothing has been officially revealed by Nintendo thus far. Similarly, there isn't any news on whether Genshin Impact will ever be released on the new console.

Everything on this topic is merely conjecture at present. No credible leaks have revealed anything on this matter.

This game still gets regular updates on all other platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must be patient and wait for news on this highly anticipated port. HoYoverse has yet to confirm that the project has been canceled. Until then, one can still play the game on the following platforms:

Android

iOS

PS4

PS5

PC

There is currently no other news or credible leaks about this game being ported to any other system.

Poll : Do you think Genshin Impact would be on the rumored Switch 2? Yes No 0 votes