Redfall "Multiplayer not working" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Arkane Studios' Redfall was recently released to a mild reception. Much of the criticism is geared toward shallow gameplay and technical performance. The latter has not been as particularly egregious as other games released this year. However, players are still facing issues, often with multiplayer connectivity. As a looter-shooter FPS game, co-op is a major part of the gameplay experience. On top of that, single-player campaigns can only be played online.

Running into multiplayer and connection issues can be disheartening. Thus, here are a few troubleshooting methods.

Redfall riddled with launch day issues, solutions may elevate player frustraton with multiplayer not working as intended

Many players have reported encountering a "Connection Error" wherein the game cannot connect to Bethesda.net servers. There are two possibilities for players that cannot establish a connection when trying to play: either a problem with the user's internet connection or the game itself. As such, try these fixes:

1) Check internet connectivity

At a glance, it may be unclear if there are any connection issues. It is always advised for players to check their internet stability before digging deeper for other sources of problems. Players may want to restart their router if the internet works fine. Thereafter, try getting back into the game and see if things change.

2) Restart the game

A simple but often effective solution, restarting the game can often clear up snags on the virtual wheel. This can be done by going to the Redfall home menu and exiting to the desktop or console dashboard. Click on the game's icon to relaunch it and check if the connection has been established.

3) Check Redfall server stability

If nothing else, then game-side connectivity could be the issue. Due to its online-only nature, having the game go down for server maintenance is not unexpected. In this case, players should expect the servers to be back up quickly and then retry the co-op mode. Keep an eye on the official Redfall and Arkane Studios social media accounts for updates.

4) Check for updates

Due to the admittedly poor launch state of the game, players will see subsequent patches to the game. Try to check for updates, especially if they have not been updated since you started playing. In most cases, updates will be queued and downloaded directly as scheduled by the developer. However, players can also manually check for any:

On Steam: The option should be set to auto-update a game. However, there are also options for manual updates. This can be done by right-clicking the game in the library, then Properties>Updates, where players can tweak update management.

On Xbox: Auto-updates should be enabled here as well. However, players can still check by highlighting the game, then selecting the Menu button. Select “Manage game and add-ons"> "Updates" for Redfall. If there are any, they can be manually downloaded.

If players have tried every fix in the book to no success, then the only thing that can be done is to wait. Arkane Studios will likely be busy trying to push out stability and bug-fix patches for the game's many issues. Sooner than later, players hounded by multiplayer errors are bound to find a fix.

Redfall is developed by Arkane Studios and published under Bethesda Softworks. The game, which was released on May 2, 2023, is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

