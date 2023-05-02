Redfall "Keeps crashing on PC": How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Redfall, one of the year's most anticipated games, has been officially released by Bethesda Softworks and developed by Arkane Studios. It is a narrative-driven open-world single-player and co-op FPS game based on vampire hunters with cross-platform compatibility. However, the title failed to meet the fanbase's expectations and received a fair share of negative feedback.

Players are encountering a serious issue that is causing the game to crash. Unfortunately, there are no proven solutions to the crashing issue, but players can try some potential tweaks that may help. The next article will go through all of the options available to players.

Why are players experiencing Redfall crashing issues on their PCs?

Most new games have this issue, but not Redfall; other variables cause crashes that players may be unaware of. The following are the most prevalent circumstances that may cause the title to close abruptly:

1) System requirements not met: Players with PCs that do not fulfill the minimum requirements may commonly encounter this issue. Those whose computers do not meet the requirements before playing the game will likely face a negative experience.

2) GPU drivers: Driver updates are routinely published, aiding in optimizing newer games and improving GPU performance. As a result, outdated graphics drivers are a primary source of game crashes.

3) Damaged or corrupted files: While downloading the game, some of its files may become corrupted due to a network problem or another issue, resulting in the game crashing.

4) 3rd party applications: Using third-party apps such as antivirus, VPN, and certain other software is a typical cause of Redfall crashing.

Possible fixes players can opt for to stop Redfall crashing issues

Several potential improvements will assist players who are experiencing crashing issues.

1) Players should verify the minimal requirements; if not met, they should upgrade their hardware. Else, the issue will persist regardless of what they attempt.

2) Turn off any third-party apps. They don't need to be disabled permanently, but they can do so temporarily to see if the crashing problem persists.

3) Overclocking may also lead to crashing issues, so players are recommended to disable it.

4) Players should check if their graphics card driver is up to date. If not, they should update to the most recent version. Not only will it fix the issue, but it will also improve performance with better frame rates and correct optimization.

5) Reinstall critical game components such as DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables. Players should restart their computers after the installation.

6) The best approach is to repair the game. Players must launch the client from where they installed Redfall. Then, select Redfall and verify the game files. In the case of Steam, users need to open Steam>game library>Right-click on Redfall>Navigate to local files>click on Verify the integrity of the game files.

7) Players can also attempt to delete the DirectX Shader Cache files. They have to open Windows Settings>browse to System>select Storage>go to Temporary files>remove the DirectX Shader Cache.

8) Players can then reinstall the game on an SSD.

The fixes listed above are all viable solutions players can follow to resolve the game's crashing issue.

