Redfall release time for all regions revealed: Pre-order bonuses, system requirements, and more

Redfall, the upcoming first-person action game from Arkane Studios, is due for release in just a few days. With the looming launch date in mind, developer Arkane and publisher Bethesda Softworks have revealed the title's release time for all regions. They also revealed the complete system requirements, including the minimum, recommended, and ultra system specifications for PC players.

Built exclusively for current-generation Xbox consoles (and Windows PC), Redfall is among the biggest Xbox first-party releases of 2023. It is available for pre-order on all digital storefronts, including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

The upcoming FPS title will be available on the Xbox Game Pass (for PC and Xbox Series consoles) on day one. However, players planning to play it via Game Pass won't be able to pre-load it.

Redfall release timings for all regions

While Redfall is getting a midnight release for Xbox Series consoles, the launch timings are a bit scattered on PCs, depending on the region. To clear up the confusion players might have with the game's current release timings on PC, Arkane Studios has given a dedicated chart showcasing release times for all regions.

Redfall @playRedfall

beth.games/44bXdt4 Preload available now! Check out this global release schedule to find out when Redfall launches in your territory! Preload available now! Check out this global release schedule to find out when Redfall launches in your territory!beth.games/44bXdt4 https://t.co/YYFHHSKwyI

Here are the release times for the upcoming FPS title across all regions:

Austin: 19:00 CDT (May 1, 2023)

19:00 CDT (May 1, 2023) Seattle: 17:00 PDT (May 1, 2023)

17:00 PDT (May 1, 2023) Boston: 20:00 EDT (May 1, 2023)

20:00 EDT (May 1, 2023) Rockville: 20:00 EDT (May 1, 2023)

20:00 EDT (May 1, 2023) Mexico City: 18:00 CST (May 1, 2023)

18:00 CST (May 1, 2023) Sao Paulo: 21:00 BRT (May 1, 2023)

21:00 BRT (May 1, 2023) London: 01:00 BST (May 2, 2023)

01:00 BST (May 2, 2023) Berlin: 02:00 CEST (May 2, 2023)

02:00 CEST (May 2, 2023) New Delhi: 05:30 IST (May 2, 2023)

05:30 IST (May 2, 2023) Tokyo: 09:00 JST (May 2, 2023)

09:00 JST (May 2, 2023) Sydney: 10:00 AEST (May 2, 2023)

10:00 AEST (May 2, 2023) Auckland: 12:00 NZST (May 2, 2023)

Pre-order bonuses

Redfall @playRedfall

Welcome to In an open world full of deadly vampires, it’s you against the darkness.Welcome to #Redfall on May 2 In an open world full of deadly vampires, it’s you against the darkness.Welcome to #Redfall on May 2 https://t.co/I9oBrcQByA

Bethesda and Arkane Studios have also given players details regarding the pre-order bonuses, which include a cosmetics bundle titled the "Vampire Hunter pack." The pack contains the following items:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

Redfall's PC system requirements detailed

Alongside the release timings of the game, Bethesda and Arkane Studios also revealed system requirements for the title's PC version.

Here are the minimum, recommended, and ultra system requirements for Redfall:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM

AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Ultra

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 6800XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM

AMD RX 6800XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

There has been some controversy regarding Redfall's always-online DRM and the fact that the game will be released with only a 30fps "Quality mode" on Xbox Series X|S. However, the title's release hasn't been affected by it.

Players who pre-purchased Redfall can also start pre-loading the game on PC and Xbox to have it ready to be played as soon as it releases in their region.

Coming from the same studio that created Prey, which is considered by many to be the pinnacle of modern immersive simulation games, Redfall has very big shoes to fill. It remains to be seen whether the game will deliver when it arrives on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes