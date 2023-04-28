Redfall release time for all regions revealed: Pre-order bonuses, system requirements, and more

Redfall, the upcoming first-person action game from Arkane Studios, is due for release in just a few days. With the looming launch date in mind, developer Arkane and publisher Bethesda Softworks have revealed the title's release time for all regions. They also revealed the complete system requirements, including the minimum, recommended, and ultra system specifications for PC players.
Built exclusively for current-generation Xbox consoles (and Windows PC), Redfall is among the biggest Xbox first-party releases of 2023. It is available for pre-order on all digital storefronts, including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.
The upcoming FPS title will be available on the Xbox Game Pass (for PC and Xbox Series consoles) on day one. However, players planning to play it via Game Pass won't be able to pre-load it.
Redfall release timings for all regions
While Redfall is getting a midnight release for Xbox Series consoles, the launch timings are a bit scattered on PCs, depending on the region. To clear up the confusion players might have with the game's current release timings on PC, Arkane Studios has given a dedicated chart showcasing release times for all regions.
Here are the release times for the upcoming FPS title across all regions:
- Austin: 19:00 CDT (May 1, 2023)
- Seattle: 17:00 PDT (May 1, 2023)
- Boston: 20:00 EDT (May 1, 2023)
- Rockville: 20:00 EDT (May 1, 2023)
- Mexico City: 18:00 CST (May 1, 2023)
- Sao Paulo: 21:00 BRT (May 1, 2023)
- London: 01:00 BST (May 2, 2023)
- Berlin: 02:00 CEST (May 2, 2023)
- New Delhi: 05:30 IST (May 2, 2023)
- Tokyo: 09:00 JST (May 2, 2023)
- Sydney: 10:00 AEST (May 2, 2023)
- Auckland: 12:00 NZST (May 2, 2023)
Pre-order bonuses
Bethesda and Arkane Studios have also given players details regarding the pre-order bonuses, which include a cosmetics bundle titled the "Vampire Hunter pack." The pack contains the following items:
- Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun
- Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin
- Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment
Redfall's PC system requirements detailed
Alongside the release timings of the game, Bethesda and Arkane Studios also revealed system requirements for the title's PC version.
Here are the minimum, recommended, and ultra system requirements for Redfall:
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Ultra
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 6800XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
There has been some controversy regarding Redfall's always-online DRM and the fact that the game will be released with only a 30fps "Quality mode" on Xbox Series X|S. However, the title's release hasn't been affected by it.
Players who pre-purchased Redfall can also start pre-loading the game on PC and Xbox to have it ready to be played as soon as it releases in their region.
Coming from the same studio that created Prey, which is considered by many to be the pinnacle of modern immersive simulation games, Redfall has very big shoes to fill. It remains to be seen whether the game will deliver when it arrives on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.