Relics of Seirai in Genshin Impact: How to activate the mechanism and complete the world quest

Genshin Impact's Relics of Seirai quest has stumped some players with the various mechanism puzzles.

Relics of Seirai starts with the player saving Fujiwara Toshiko from three Hilichurls. It's a simple start, but this quest involves solving a few puzzles. Players can solve these puzzles by stepping on them in a specific order. This order comes from Fujiwara Toshiko's Treasure Map.

The important part to remember is the bottom right section. It shows three symbols, this indicates the order in which players can solve the various puzzles. Genshin Impact players can always check the map in the quest items tab. This guide will include all solutions in picture form.

Genshin Impact's Relics of Seirai quest: How to activate the mechanism

The solution to the first puzzle in Relics of Seirai (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first puzzle is the easiest to solve. Genshin Impact players can start from the left side and move toward the right. In this case, they start from the easternmost tile. After solving this puzzle, a giant hole will open up in the ground.

Go down the hole, and activate the lever to start the next puzzle.

The second mechanism puzzle

The solution to the second puzzle in Relics of Seirai (Image via Genshin Impact)

After starting the mechanism, Genshin Impact players should head toward the tile closest to the barrel near Fujiwara Toshiko. Head straight toward the east side (where the chest is). Make a left turn and head straight until reaching the next end.

Afterward, the player will make another left turn and do so a few more times in a spiral pattern. If they followed the pattern in the picture above, then Paimon should talk about them doing it correctly.

Now, go back to the lever and activate it again for another puzzle.

The third mechanism puzzle

The solution to the third puzzle in Relics of Seirai (Image via Genshin Impact)

Start in the northwesternmost tile. The player will then head straight southward. Upon reaching the end, turn left and touch one tile. After that, turn left again and go straight to the end of this row.

Upon doing so, the player must turn right and touch one tile. Turn right yet again and go straight to the end to finish this mechanism puzzle. The overall pattern should resemble an "S" or a "5" shape. This puzzle is also the final one in the Relics of Seirai quest.

Players must now talk to Fujiwara Toshiko.

Finishing up the quest

The remainder of Relics of Seirai involve fighting off hordes of enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fujiwara Toshiko will be disappointed with the treasure and ask to go back to her camp. The player will follow her for a bit before some Treasure Hoarders harass her. Finish them off, and some dialog will occur.

Some Nobushi enemies will stop her, so the player must defeat them to advance. The same event will happen later, except they will face some Fatui enemies.

Eventually, the player will get back to her camp. After talking to her once more, the Relics of Seirai quest will finally be completed. Upon conclusion, players will receive:

50 Primogems

30,000 Mora

3 Hero's Wits

400 Adventure Exp

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul