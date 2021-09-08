How to solve Amakumo Peak tile puzzle in Genshin Impact

The Inazuma region in Genshin Impact is undoubtedly the most fun to explore, thanks to puzzles such as the Amakumo Peak tile puzzle. By lowering down the water level of the Amakumo Peak's surface, players can access a deep cave.

Even though unlocking the cave is an arduous task, it rewards gamers with a ton of Primogems and an achievement. Hence, it is definitely worth the effort.

How to solve the 3x3 Amakumo Peak puzzle in Genshin Impact

The first part of the Amakumo Peak puzzle requires users to teleport to the northwestern waypoint of the region. After that, they have to move southeast towards a 3x3 puzzle tile.

The Amakumo Peak tile puzzle teleport waypoint location (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the map, the 3x3 tile puzzle is located beside the Thunder Manifestation. Three smaller hint puzzles are also available in the region, but players can skip them and directly solve the puzzle with the solution mentioned below.

Hint puzzles in Amakumo peak (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are some Ruin Sentinals near the puzzle, and gamers must eliminate them before solving it. They should also ensure that all the tiles are deactivated as there's a possibility of activating the tiles unintentionally during combat.

The tiles in the 3x3 puzzle work like the ones in the Lost Riches event. Walking on a tile activates it, and walking on an activated tile deactivates it.

Here's the pattern that users must follow to solve the puzzle which will break the seal for the mechanism that lowers the water level:

How to solve the Amakumo Peak tile puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

After lowering the water level for the first time, players will witness this animation and platform:

The Amakumo Peak tile puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three Ruin Sentinels on the platform. Gamers can either eliminate them or directly jump to a lower platform with a chest and another mechanism to lower the water level.

The second mechanism can be activated by eliminating a Ruin Sentinel.

The second platform in Amamuko Peak (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact rewards after completing Amakumo Peak tile puzzle

Interestingly, solving the Amakumo Peak puzzle in Genshin Impact is just the first step towards unlocking a plethora of Luxurious and Precious chests in the region.

After lowering the water level twice, users reach a platform that contains three seelies. The goal is to make every seelie reach its home and lower the water level one last time.

The bottom-most part of the cave has many chests and an Electrocoli.

The Amakumo Peak tile puzzle rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Puzzles like the one aforementioned are the reason players love exploring Inazuma. The latest 2.1 patch has introduced a wide range of such hidden exploration quests that offer Primogems and chests.

