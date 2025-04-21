Rematch: How to pass the ball

Knowing how to pass the ball in Rematch distinguishes a newbie from someone who's a dab hand at the game. Passing appears straightforward right from kickoff, but it can trip you up quickly, especially when you’re trying to weave between players in a rush.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide on how to effectively pass the ball in Rematch.

Note: As Rematch is in beta, the gameplay may change. We’ll update this guide if and when needed.

Different ways to pass the ball in Rematch

Ad

Trending

Passing in this game is manual; there’s no gravitational help and no auto-corrected curveballs. If you want the ball to go to a teammate, you need to aim. Do you want it to fly long down the flank or drop neatly in the box? You decide the spin and power.

Here, you line up your camera like a third-person shooter, charge your pass by holding the button, and give it a spin with your stick. If the timing and run match up perfectly, your teammate will take control of the ball. If not, it's free possession for the other team.

Ad

You have two ways to pass the ball in Rematch.

A Flat pass keeps the ball grounded, straight, and sharp. It’s best when your teammates are just a few meters away — quick flicks, small setups, tight exchanges. However, if you use it at the wrong time, such as when someone’s blocking the lane, it’ll get scooped up before it reaches even halfway.

Here’s how you send one across:

Ad

On PC , hold right-click .

, . If you’re on Xbox , hold X .

, . PS players, your move is to hold the Square button.

On the other hand, a High pass is what you want when things are messy. It's not just a power move — it lifts the ball, giving you the chance to arc it over someone’s head or reach a teammate farther downfield. It’s a bit slower, but way safer when you're boxed in and need to bypass a tangle of players.

Ad

To use, you need to:

On PC , press the scroll wheel and then right-click while aiming.

, press the and then while aiming. On Xbox , go with RB + hold X .

, go with . PS players, you’ll need to hold R1 + Square.

In passing, the duration you hold the button matters. A quick tap gives you a softer touch — maybe good for a cheeky short pass. Holding it longer provides more power behind the ball, which is perfect when you need to break lines or send it deep.

Ad

Read also: Rematch: How to register for the beta version

When should you pass the ball?

A still from Rematch (Image via Sloclap, Kepler Interactive)

Don’t pass for the sake of passing. If your teammate’s stuck behind a defender or you’re surrounded, a blind pass will get intercepted almost every time. Use flat passes to keep it tight and fast. Save your high pass for crossing wide, switching flanks, or escaping pressure. And always aim with intent — there’s a reason most of the skill curve in Rematch comes down to passing under pressure.

Ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to pass the ball in Rematch.

Check out: Is Rematch Elite Edition worth buying?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.