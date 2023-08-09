Remnant 2 Archon build guide: Best secondary Archetypes, traits, amulets, and more

Remnant 2, developed by Gunfire Games, is a thrilling third-person shooter that serves as the sequel to the popular 2019 game Remnant: From the Ashes. This action-packed adventure takes place in a post-apocalyptic world teetering on the edge of destruction. As humanity faces an ominous alien menace called the Root, players embark on a perilous journey across diverse realms.
The Archon is a formidable Archetype in Remnant 2, known for its mastery of elemental damage. Its devastating abilities are particularly effective against bosses and regular enemies alike. In this guide, we will explore the ideal secondary Archetypes, traits, amulets, and more to construct a powerful Archon build.
Best secondary Archetype for an Archon build in Remnant 2
A highly recommended secondary Archetype for an Archon build is the Warden. The Warden's abilities offer exceptional crowd control and survivability, crucial aspects for an Archon build that involves close-quarters combat with enemies. Additionally, the Warden's mods, including Entomb and Bulwark, can be utilized to great effect in combination with the powerful abilities of the Archon.
Some other effective secondary Archetypes for an Archon build are the Hunter and the Slayer. The Hunter's mods, like Marked for Death and Death Mark, synergize well with the Archon's abilities to deal significant damage to enemies. On the other hand, the Slayer's mods, including Bloodletter and Bloodbath, can be utilized effectively to both sustain the Archon's survivability and maximize its damage output.
Best traits for an Archon build
To optimize your Archon build, focus on traits that enhance damage output, survival abilities, and mod power generation. Some highly recommended traits for an effective Archon build are Vigor, Spirit, Fitness, Expertise, and Fortify.
If you're building as an Archon and planning to take a lot of damage, Vigor is crucial for increasing your health pool. Spirit boosts mod power generation, ensuring you can consistently use your abilities. Fitness enhances movement speed and dodge distance, helping you survive in close-quarters combat.
Expertise amplifies your elemental damage, playing to the strengths of an Archon build. Lastly, Fortify improves resistance against all types of damage, allowing you to withstand even the most challenging battles.
Best amulet for an Archon build
The Full Moon Circlet is considered one of the top amulets for an Archon build. It enhances your critical chance and critical damage, allowing you to deal even more damage with your abilities. Other notable amulets that work well with an Archon build include the Ring of Omens, the Shard Banded Ring, and the Burden of the Gambler.
Equip the Ring of Omens to enhance your dodge abilities, granting you a Mist Step that allows for more efficient evasion of enemy attacks. The Shard Banded Ring boosts your mod damage, allowing you to inflict even greater damage with your special abilities. The Burden of the Gambler disables sweet spots but significantly increases your critical chance and critical damage.
Best mods for an Archon build
To optimize your Archon build in Remnant 2, focus on mods that deal elemental damage and have a minimal cooldown. Noteworthy mods for an Archon build include Dread Walker, Overcharged Shot, and Elemental Overload.
In Remnant 2, Dread Walker is an excellent modifier for inflicting damage to multiple enemies. It leaves a trail of elemental damage that remains active for a short period, continuously damaging any foes in its path.
Overcharged Shot is a powerful modifier specifically designed for dealing with single targets. It charges your weapon for a few moments, allowing you to unleash a devastating shot that deals significant elemental damage.
In Remnant 2, if you want to enhance your overall damage output, Elemental Overload is the perfect modifier for you. It boosts your elemental damage by 20% temporarily after utilizing any mod that involves elemental effects.
Remnant 2's Archon Archetype is extremely effective. Follow this guide, to create a robust Archon build that can effectively inflict substantial damage on enemies and sustain viability even in the most challenging battles.