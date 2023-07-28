Remnant 2 armor tier list: Best end-game armors to use

Armors in Remnant 2 are as important as weapons, if not more, if players want to enjoy a steady progression. If you have already played Gunfire Games' latest adventure, you'll quickly know how vital survival is. It's a challenging task with all the enemies and bosses, even though the archetype system offers you certain benefits based on your pick. When surviving damage, your armor set will always be your best friend.

As easy as it sounds, choosing the proper armor will also benefit you. For the most part, the armors in Remnant 2 are well-balanced, and each one does the expected job. However, few are certainly better than the rest, and they stand out due to the offered protection.

Remnant 2 armor tier list

It's worth noting that the list mentioned here is subjective and based purely on how the armors perform. Factors like archetypes have yet to be considered, but they will play a role in deciding the effectiveness of specific armor.

Tier 1

Leo Mark II

Fae Royal

Tier 2

Radiant

Technician

Void

Bruiser

Tier 2

Knotted

Elder

High Noon

Survivor

Academic

Red Window

Nightstalker

Tier 3

Dendroid

Field Medic

Reamwalker

Space Worker

Trainer

Also, remember that certain armor sets require you to progress through a significant portion of Remnant 2's story. Armor sets are divided into sub-categories that fit different body parts, and it will be beneficial if you can use a complete set.

Best Remnant 2 armors

As mentioned earlier, several armors will provide you with the necessary protection and additional buffs. However, the two names stand out from the rest, thanks to their performance in the game.

Fae Royal

This set is perfect for you if you're looking for survivability. While you end up sacrificing some of your usual mobility, the Fae Royal makes you highly durable. When built properly, it offers 107 armor and resistance to different damages.

While the lost mobility might be tricky, you will feel the difference only occasionally. Moreover, Remnant 2 isn't a game where you should try to run and gun your enemies.

Leto Mark II

If more than the Fae Royal set is needed to satisfy your survivability, the Leto Mark II certainly will. It has a massive health pool at 168 armor and offers the best chance to withstand enemy damage. The resistances on the Leto Mark II set are far more than Fae Royal, but it's almost significantly heavier. Mobility might not be crucial, but it's still an essential requirement.